Vegetarian Meal Plans

Try our delicious vegetarian meal plans, designed by EatingWell's registered dietitians and food experts to help you follow a healthy meatless diet.

1-Day Meal Plans

1-Day Reset Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories
Feel like you eating habits have been off track lately? Hit the reboot button and kick-start healthy habits with this 1-day reset diet plan.
1-Day Vegetarian Healthy Pregnancy Meal Plan 2,200 Calories
1-Day Vegetarian No-Sugar-Added Meal Plan
This no-sugar-added meal plan makes it easy to give up sugar.
1-Day Vegetarian Healthy Kids Meal Plan: 1,400 Calories
1-Day 1,800-Calorie Vegan Meal Plan
This vegan meal plan helps organize your day's meal with dishes that total 1,800 calories.
Vegetarian Meal Plan for a Healthy Weight
This vegetarian weight-loss meal plan makes it easy to eat your veggies and lose weight.
More Vegetarian Meal Plans

The Best 29-Day Vegetarian Diet Plan
Incorporating more vegetarian meals into your weekly routine is a great way to boost your health. Eating more plant-based foods and less meat has been shown to reduce your risk of heart disease, type-2 diabetes and even certain types of cancer. 
30 Days of Simple Meatless Recipes
Ever wondered what it would be like to cut out meat, but never been exclusively vegan or vegetarian? Try our 30 days of plant-based recipes that focus on simple meal ideas and pantry staples. Beginners welcome.
7-Day Vegan Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
Plant-Based Meal Plan for Beginners
Pescatarian Diet Plan
7-Day Vegetarian Meal Plan for High Blood Pressure
Vegetarian Meal Plan for Diabetes

Enjoy a week of plant-based meals that promote healthy blood sugars in this vegetarian meal plan for diabetes.

All Vegetarian Meal Plans

7-Day Clean-Eating Vegetarian Meal Plan to Lose Weight: 1,200 Calories
7-Day Vegetarian Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories
7-Day Vegetarian Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories
Whole-Food Plant-Based Diet Plan
3-Day Low-Carb Vegetarian Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
Flexitarian Meal Plan
500-Calorie Dinners: Vegetarian
Clean-Eating Vegetarian Meal Plan to Lose Weight: 1,500 Calories
Health Benefits of the Flexitarian Diet and How to Get Started
3-Day Low-Carb Vegetarian Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories
How to Make Homemade Veggie Burgers Like a Pro
30 Days of Vegetarian Heart-Healthy Dinners
