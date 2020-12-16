Vegan Meal Plans

Try our delicious vegan meal plans, designed by EatingWell's registered dietitians and food experts to help you follow a healthy vegan diet.

7-Day Meal Plans

7-Day Vegan Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
Eating vegan is associated with a decreased risk for diabetes, heart disease and certain types of cancer. Plus, at 1,200 calories, this vegan weight loss meal plan sets you up to lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week.
Vegan Meal Plan for Beginners
In this beginner vegan meal plan, we map out a full week of meals and snacks that are perfect for those just getting started on this healthy eating plan.
Anti-Inflammatory Vegan Meal Plan
Find the foods that heal and fight inflammation on this Vegan-inspired 7-Day Anti-Inflammatory Meal Plan!
Vegan Mediterranean Diet Plan
We created a healthy plant-based approach to eating for better health in this vegan mediterranean meal plan.
High-Protein Vegan Diet Meal Plan
Get all the protein you need while following this healthy 7-day high-protein vegan meal plan.
Vegan Diabetes Diet Plan
Keep your blood sugars in check while enjoying a week of delicious recipes in this vegan diabetes meal plan.
More Vegan Meal Plans

30-Day Vegan Weight-Loss Dinner Plan
Check out some of our delicious vegan dinners for weight loss that could please any meat-eater. 
30-Day Low-Carb Vegan Dinner Plan
Eating more plant-based meals can help reduce your risk of disease, improve weight loss and increase energy.
7-Day Vegan Sugar-Detox Meal Plan
30-Day Vegan Dinner Plan
Vegan Diet Plan to Help You Lose Belly Fat
22-Day Vegan Meal Plan

Healthy Eating on a Vegan Diet

Ultimate Guide to the Vegan Diet

We did a deeper dive into the vegan diet to help you figure out if it's right for you.

All Vegan Meal Plans

Vegan Weight-Loss Meal Plan on a Budget
How to Follow a Low-Carb Vegan Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
30-Day Vegan Challenge
7-Day Vegan Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories
How to Meal Prep for a Week of Vegan Lunches
7-Day Vegan Sugar-Detox Meal Plan: 1,800 Calories
7-Day Vegan Sugar-Detox Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories
31-Day Veganuary Dinner Plan for Beginners
The Ultimate Vegan Thanksgiving Menu Even Your Meat-Eating Friends Will Crave (Hold the Tofurkey)
A Month of Vegan Dinner Ideas for Families
