Vegan Meal Plans

7-Day Vegan Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
Eating vegan is associated with a decreased risk for diabetes, heart disease and certain types of cancer. Plus, at 1,200 calories, this vegan weight loss meal plan sets you up to lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week.
Vegan Meal Plan for Beginners
In this beginner vegan meal plan, we map out a full week of meals and snacks that are perfect for those just getting started on this healthy eating plan.
Anti-Inflammatory Vegan Meal Plan
Find the foods that heal and fight inflammation on this Vegan-inspired 7-Day Anti-Inflammatory Meal Plan!
Vegan Mediterranean Diet Plan
We created a healthy plant-based approach to eating for better health in this vegan mediterranean meal plan.
High-Protein Vegan Diet Meal Plan
Get all the protein you need while following this healthy 7-day high-protein vegan meal plan.
Vegan Diabetes Diet Plan
Keep your blood sugars in check while enjoying a week of delicious recipes in this vegan diabetes meal plan.