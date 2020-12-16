Mediterranean Diet Meal Plans

Try our delicious Mediterranean diet meal plans, designed by EatingWell's registered dietitians and food experts.

Healthy Meal Plans

Easy Mediterranean Diet Plan for Beginners

This Mediterranean meal plan for beginners is perfect for those who are just getting started on their health journey
Meal prep a week's worth of delicious Mediterranean diet lunches in under an hour.

How to Meal-Prep 5 Mediterranean Lunches for the Week in Under an Hour

High-Protein Mediterranean Diet Meal Plan

Follow the Mediterranean diet while incorporating plenty of plant-based proteins in this healthy 7-day meal plan.
7-Day Mediterranean Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

Recognized as one of the healthiest and most delicious ways to eat, the Mediterranean diet is easy to follow with this 7-day meal plan.
Mediterranean Diet Meal Plan for Diabetes

Improve your health and balance your blood sugar with this healthy and delicious Mediterranean meal plan for diabetes.
Recognized as one of the healthiest and most delicious ways to eat, the Mediterranean diet is easy to follow with this 2,000-calorie meal plan.

7-Day Mediterranean Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories

Low-Carb Mediterranean Diet Plan

A full week of easy-to-make low-carb meals, plus prep-ahead notes for making the busy weekdays less stressful.
Mediterranean Meal Plan to Help Lose Belly Fat

Lose belly fat while enjoying the best flavors of the Mediterranean in this healthy meal plan.
Anti-Inflammatory Mediterranean Diet Plan

Vegan Mediterranean Diet Plan

Follow 30-days of healthy Mediterranean meals and snacks to lose weight in this easy 1,200 calorie plan

30-Day Mediterranean Diet Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

30 Days of Low-Carb Mediterranean Diet Dinners

ThePrep: How to Prep Ahead for 30-Minute Mediterranean Dinners

30-minute Mediterranean dinners all week long.

30 Days of Healthy Mediterranean Diet Recipes

30 Days of Mediterranean Diet Dinners

30 Days of Mediterranean Dinners to Lose Belly Fat

ThePrep: Mediterranean Comfort Food Dinners

Rheumatoid Arthritis Diet Plan

30-Day Mediterranean Budget Meal Plan

Regarded as one of the healthiest ways to eat, the Mediterranean diet is a balanced approach to eating. This delicious meal plan makes it even easier to follow the Mediterranean diet.

7-Day Mediterranean Diet Meal Plan

The Mediterranean diet is often called the healthiest in the world, but it's also also pretty darn delicious!

1-Day Mediterranean Diet Meal Plan

ThePrep: 400-Calorie Mediterranean Dinners to Get Back on Track

ThePrep: Mediterranean Dinners That Make Me Feel Like I’m *Actually* There

Full of fresh flavorful summer recipes, this Mediterranean diet meal plan makes it easy to eat healthy & lose weight.

Mediterranean Diet Meal Plan for Summer: 1,200 Calories

Full of fresh and flavorful summer recipes, this Mediterranean diet meal plan makes it easy to eat healthy and lose weight.

Mediterranean Diet Meal Plan for Summer: 1,500 Calories

Mediterranean Diet Meal Plan for Fall

Mediterranean Diet Meal Plan for Fall

