Try our delicious meal plans designed by EatingWell's registered dietitians and food experts to help you lower your cholesterol.

Low Cholesterol Diet Plan for Beginners
Learn how to lower your high cholesterol and improve your heart health by following this simple 7-day low cholesterol meal plan for beginners.
Mediterranean Meal Plan to Lower Cholesterol
Enjoy the delicious flavors of the Mediterranean while lowering your cholesterol in this healthy meal plan.
High-Cholesterol Diet Plan
Learn how to improve your heart health and lower your cholesterol by following this delicious 7-day high-cholesterol diet plan.
How to Meal-Prep for a Week of Heart-Healthy Lunches
Set yourself up for a healthy week with this easy meal-prep lunch plan. These delicious recipes fit our heart-healthy guidelines but can certainly be enjoyed by anyone and everyone.
7-Day DASH Diet Meal Plan
This 1,200-calorie DASH Diet meal plan to help lower your blood pressure, lose weight and prevent diabetes.
1-Day Low-Cholesterol Diet Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
See what a healthy low-cholesterol diet looks like in this easy-to-follow meal plan.
Low-Cholesterol Meal Ideas

24 High-Fiber Dinners to Help Lower Cholesterol
Make a heart-healthy dinner with these recipes aimed to support a healthy cholesterol.
19 One-Pot Soups to Help Lower High Cholesterol
Eating for a healthy cholesterol is easy with these warming, one-pot soup recipes.
15 Dinners for Healthy Cholesterol You Can Make in 20 Minutes
Heart-Healthy Dinner Recipes to Help Lower Cholesterol
Low-Cholesterol Recipes for Chicken
Healthy Low-Cholesterol Recipes
Comfort Food Meal Plan to Lower High Cholesterol

Think your favorite comfort foods are off-limits when trying to lower cholesterol? Think again. These heart-healthy recipes prove that you can have the best of both worlds!

All Low Cholesterol Meal Plans

Anti-Inflammatory Meal Plan to Help Lower Cholesterol
