Low-Carb Meal Plans

These delicious low-carb meal plans, designed by EatingWell's registered dietitians and food experts, will help you reach you health goals with delicious low-carb recipes, easy tips for eating low carb and helpful low-carb meal-prep ideas.

Healthy Meal Plans

30-Day Low-Carb Mediterranean Meal Plan

In this 30-day meal plan you get the benefits of the Mediterranean diet, plus recipes low in carbs, but not too low that you miss out on important nutrients, to help you meet your health and nutrition goals.
Jump start weight loss with this 1,200-calorie high-protein low-carb meal plan.

High-Protein, Low-Carb Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
Jump-start weight loss with this high-protein meal plan, that's low in carbs, but not so low that you'll miss out on important nutrients.
3-Day Low-Carb Vegetarian Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories

30-Day Anti-Inflammatory Low-Carb Meal Plan

This healthy take on a low-carb diet does double duty, thanks to all the anti-inflammatory foods and recipes included. Whether you follow this meal plan for the whole 30 days or just choose one recipe to try, it's guaranteed you'll love it.
7-Day, 1,200-Calorie Low-Carb Meal Plan to Lose Weight
In this 30-day low-carb diet plan, we show you what a healthy low-carb diet for weight loss looks like.

30-Day Low-Carb Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
Tips for Meal Prepping

Follow these meal-prep steps to stock your fridge with a week's worth of satisfying low-carb lunches.

How to Meal Prep Healthy Low-Carb Lunches in 30 Minutes
Here you'll find everything you need to build healthy high-protein low-carb breakfast recipes.

High-Protein, Low-Carb Breakfasts to Help You Lose Weight
Here you'll find everything you need to build healthy high-protein, low-carb breakfast recipes—the ingredients to use, the recipes to make and the inspiration to plan and prep your breakfasts.
The Essential Tools You Need in Your Kitchen for Meal Prep

The Worst Foods to Prep Ahead

Meal prep makes healthy eating and sticking with your diet simple and easy.

Meal-Prep Plans for Every Kind of Lifestyle
How to Meal-Prep a Week of Low-Carb Lunches from Trader Joe's

7-Day Meal Plan: High-Protein Spring Dinners

All Low-Carb Meal Plans

30-Day Low-Carb Vegan Dinner Plan

30-Day Low-Carb Dinner Plan

Jump-start weight loss with this 1,400-calorie high-protein, low-carb meal plan.

1,400-Calorie High-Protein Low-Carb Meal Plan
This vegetarian take on a low-carb diet will help you meet your health and weight-loss goals without missing out on important nutrients.

3-Day Low-Carb Vegetarian Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
Low-Carb Mediterranean Diet Plan

These high-protein breakfasts, with 15 grams of protein or more per serving, will help keep you satisfied all morning long.

7-Day Meal Plan: Satisfying High-Protein Breakfasts
This low-carb diet plan maps out a full week of meals and snacks to help you lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds each week.

Low-Carb Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories
A week of healthy paleo diet recipes, plus breakfast and lunch ideas to round out each day.

7-Day Paleo Meal Plan
Follow this low-carb 1,400-calorie meal plan to lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week.

1400-Calorie Meal Plan: Low Carb
Jump start weight loss with this healthy 1,200-calorie low-carb meal plan.

1-Day Low-Carb Meal Plan to Lose Weight Fast
3-Day Low-Carb Vegetarian Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

3-Day Low-Carb Vegetarian Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories
Enjoy a week of healthy dinners that swap in low-carb veggies for traditional carbs.

7-Day Meal Plan: Healthy Carb Swaps
