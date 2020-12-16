LIVE

Heart-Healthy Meal Plans

Try our delicious heart-healthy meal plans, designed by EatingWell's registered dietitians and food experts to help you eat for a healthier heart.

Most Recent

Follow this 1,200-calorie DASH Diet meal plan to help lower your blood pressure, lose weight and prevent diabetes.

7-Day DASH Diet Meal Plan
Keep your heart healthy and lose weight with this delicious 1,500-calorie meal plan.

7-Day Heart-Healthy Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories
7-Day Healthy Blood Pressure Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

Pescatarian Diet Plan

Enjoy plenty of plant-based meals while pumping up the seafood in this nutritious pescatarian meal plan
Heart-Healthy Diet Plan for Beginners

A heart-healthy diet plan isn't about restricting, it's about enjoying! Let this easy-to-follow meal plan be your guide.
See what a healthy low-cholesterol diet looks like in this easy-to-follow meal plan.

1-Day Low-Cholesterol Diet Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
More Heart-Healthy Meal Plans

30-Day Heart-Healthy Dinner Plan

30 Days of Vegetarian Heart-Healthy Dinners

Take care of your heart and lower your cholesterol levels with this 7-day meal plan.

7-Day Heart-Healthy Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories
The DASH diet has been shown to help lower your blood pressure, lose weight, and improve your overall health.

7-Day DASH Diet Dinner Meal Plan
This week-long meal plan is delicious way to to keep your blood pressure in check and your heart healthy.

7-Day High-Blood Pressure Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories
Enjoy a week full of heart-healthy recipes packed with delicious Fall flavors in this 7-day meal plan

Heart-Healthy Diet Plan for Fall

1-Day, 1,500-Calorie Meal Plan for High-Blood Pressure

At 1,500 calories (a calorie level most people lose weight following), with plenty of potassium-rich foods and just a little bit of salt, this one-day meal plan can help kick-start weight loss and set you on the right path toward a healthy blood pressure.

