Blood Pressure Meal Plans

Try our delicious blood pressure meal plans, designed by EatingWell's registered dietitians and food experts to help you lower your blood pressure.

Most Popular

7-Day Heart-Healthy Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
Keep your heart healthy and lose weight with this delicious 1,200-calorie meal plan.
7-Day DASH Diet Meal Plan
The DASH diet is best known for its ability to help lower blood pressure. But research also shows it's also effective at helping people lose weight, balance blood sugars and improve heart health. This week-long meal plan incorporates those diet principles to create a week of delicious meals and snacks.
Healthy High-Blood Pressure Meal Plan for Beginners
Follow this plan for a week of beginner heart-healthy recipes to lower your blood pressure and improve your health.
Three Drinks to Lower Blood Pressure
Quench your thirst—and lower your blood pressure, too!—with these heart-healthy beverages.
7-Day High-Blood Pressure Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories
This week-long meal plan is delicious way to to keep your blood pressure in check and your heart healthy.
7-Day Healthy Blood Pressure Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
More Blood Pressure Meal Plans

3 Herbs and Spices That Can Help Lower Your Blood Pressure, According to Science
People of the world, spice up your life! 🌶️
27 Days of DASH Diet Recipes
The #1 diet for health, the DASH diet (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) may help you lower your blood pressure, lose weight, reduce your diabetes risk and improve your overall health. The DASH diet plan is all about filling your plate with healthy, wholesome foods like fruits and vegetables, low-fat dairy, whole grains and lean protein. DASH diet recipes like Slow-Cooker Chicken & Chickpea Soup and Walnut-Rosemary Crusted Salmon make healthy eating easy and delicious.
7-Day High-Blood Pressure Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories
30 Days of Healthy Recipes for High Blood Pressure
7-Day DASH Diet Dinner Meal Plan
A Week of Easy High-Protein Dinners for High Blood Pressure
