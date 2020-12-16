Meal Plans for Diabetes

8 Comfort Foods That Actually Help to Lower Blood Sugar
Lentil Curry with Cauliflower Rice
Combine precooked lentils (often located in the produce section of your grocery store) with an Indian-style simmer sauce for a super-fast and flavorful curry. Serving it over riced cauliflower bumps up the vegetable count and keeps carb servings in check. This 3-ingredient dinner (not counting salt, pepper and oil) is really as easy as it gets. To be mindful of the salt, look for simmer sauces with less than or close to 350 mg sodium per ¼-cup serving.
Hearty Chickpea & Spinach Stew
This satisfying stew comes together in a snap. Mashed chickpeas add body to the broth, and tomato paste adds a savory note without piling on the sodium. To simplify the prep, look for chopped fresh onion and shredded carrot or a soup starter mix in the produce section.
How to Tips to Start a Diabetes Meal Plan
One of the biggest concerns for people newly diagnosed with diabetes is, "What can I eat?" Here, you'll find the answer to that question and more, with simple tips and advice to eat healthfully with diabetes so you can form a meal plan that will work for you.
Creamy Fettuccine with Brussels Sprouts & Mushrooms
Sliced Brussels sprouts and mushrooms cook quickly and cling to the pasta in our fall version of pasta primavera. Look for presliced mushrooms to cut prep time. Serve with a tossed salad.
3-Ingredient Diabetes Dinners That Start with Pantry Staples
It's doesn't take much to create a dinner that's both delicious and helps to keep your diabetes in check! These easy 3-ingredient dinners (not including salt, pepper and oil) start with pantry staples and use additional flavor packed ingredients to create some amazing meals.