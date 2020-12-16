Meal Plans for Diabetes

Try our delicious meal plan for diabetes, designed by EatingWell's registered dietitians and food experts to help you manage your blood sugar and eat healthfully on a diabetic diet.

Healthy Meal Plans & Tips

8 Comfort Foods that Actually Help to Lower Blood Sugar

Lentil Curry with Cauliflower Rice

Combine precooked lentils (often located in the produce section of your grocery store) with an Indian-style simmer sauce for a super-fast and flavorful curry. Serving it over riced cauliflower bumps up the vegetable count and keeps carb servings in check. This 3-ingredient dinner (not counting salt, pepper and oil) is really as easy as it gets. To be mindful of the salt, look for simmer sauces with less than or close to 350 mg sodium per ¼-cup serving.
Hearty Chickpea & Spinach Stew

This satisfying stew comes together in a snap. Mashed chickpeas add body to the broth, and tomato paste adds a savory note without piling on the sodium. To simplify the prep, look for chopped fresh onion and shredded carrot or a soup starter mix in the produce section.
One of the biggest concerns for people newly diagnosed with diabetes is, "What can I eat?"

How to Tips to Start a Diabetes Meal Plan

One of the biggest concerns for people newly diagnosed with diabetes is, "What can I eat?" Here, you'll find the answer to that question and more, with simple tips and advice to eat healthfully with diabetes so you can form a meal plan that will work for you.
Creamy Fettuccine with Brussels Sprouts & Mushrooms

Sliced Brussels sprouts and mushrooms cook quickly and cling to the pasta in our fall version of pasta primavera. Look for presliced mushrooms to cut prep time. Serve with a tossed salad.
3-Ingredient Diabetes Dinners That Start with Pantry Staples

It's doesn't take much to create a dinner that's both delicious and helps to keep your diabetes in check! These easy 3-ingredient dinners (not including salt, pepper and oil) start with pantry staples and use additional flavor packed ingredients to create some amazing meals.

Meal Plans for Any Day

Comfort Food Dinner Plan for Diabetes

Comfort foods may not be the first thing you think of when it comes to eating for diabetes, but the they can 100% be part of your healthy diet. This week of comfort-food dinners for diabetes shows you can actually have the best of both worlds
Diabetes Meal Plan for Beginners

This beginners meal plan starts with the basics and shows you what a week of healthy, easy eating for diabetes looks like. Whether your were just diagnosed or have had diabetes for years, you'll find plenty of healthy eating inspiration here.
Black Bean Fajita Skillet

Complete List of Foods to Eat When You Have Diabetes—and What to Limit

Can You Eat Carbs When You Have Diabetes?

Butternut Squash & Cauliflower Soup with Chickpea Croutons

High-Protein Diabetes Meal Plan

Follow this healthy high-protein plan for diabetes to help improve your blood sugars.

All Meal Plans for Diabetes

This healthy 1,200-calorie weight-loss meal plan for diabetes makes it easy to balance your blood sugar.

The Best 7-Day Diabetes Meal Plan

Lose weight, lower blood sugars and work towards reversing prediabetes in this easy 7-day meal plan.

Pre-Diabetes Diet Plan: 1,200 Calories

What to eat if you have gestational diabetes

Gestational Diabetes Meal Plan & Diet Guidelines

This healthy 1,200-calorie meal plan for diabetes makes it easy to balance your blood sugar while loving what you eat.

7-Day Diabetes Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

Lose weight and keep you blood sugar steady with this healthy 5-day diabetes meal plan.

5-Day Diabetes Meal Plan for Weight Loss

How to Meal-Prep a Week of Diabetes-Friendly Lunches for Work

This healthy meal plan for diabetes makes it easy to balance your blood sugar while loving what you eat.

7-Day Diabetes Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

In this healthy 3-day meal plan, delicious diabetes-friendly ingredients make balancing your blood sugar simple.

3-Day Diabetes Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

In this diabetes meal plan, we include recipes with healthy foods that help balance blood sugar.

7-Day Diabetes Diet Dinner Plan

Featuring tons of fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains and lean protein—with a healthy sweet treat included.

1-Day 1,500-Calorie Diabetes Meal Plan for Weight Loss

This healthy meal plan for diabetes makes it easy to balance your blood sugar, with a full week of delicious diabetes-friendly breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack ideas.

2,000-Calorie Meal Plan for Diabetes

In this healthy meal plan, delicious diabetes-friendly ingredients make balancing your blood sugar simple.

3-Day Diabetes Meal Plan: 1,800 Calories

In this healthy 3-day meal plan, delicious diabetes-friendly ingredients make balancing your blood sugar simple.

3-Day Diabetes Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

In this healthy meal plan, delicious diabetes-friendly ingredients make balancing your blood sugar simple.

3-Day Diabetes Meal Plan: 2,200 Calories

In this healthy meal plan, delicious diabetes-friendly ingredients make balancing your blood sugar simple.

3-Day Diabetes Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories

A week's worth of healthy meals to help you lose weight and manage your blood sugar.

5-Day 1,500-Calorie Diabetes Meal Plan for Fall

Meal-Prep Plan for Diabetes: 1,500 Calories

The protein-rich meals and snacks in this plan will keep you feeling satisfied when cutting calories to lose weight.

1-Day High-Protein Meal Plan for Diabetes: 1,500 Calories

Enjoy fresh summer flavors—dessert included—with this healthy 1,500-calorie meal plan.

5-Day Diabetes Meal Plan for Summer

Take the party outside with this crowd-pleasing packable spread for the whole family.

The Perfect Summer Picnic Menu for Diabetes

This healthy diabetes 2,000-calorie meal plan makes it easy to stay on track and manage your blood sugars during the busy summer season.

Easy Diabetes Meal Plan for Summer: 2,000 Calories

Quick and delicious spring meals to help take the guesswork out of healthy eating for diabetes.

3-Day Diabetes Meal Plan for Spring

Follow this easy 7-day diabetes meal plan to manage blood sugars and lose weight during the busy summer season

Easy Diabetes Meal Plan for Summer: 1,200 Calories

This healthy diabetes 1,500-calorie meal plan makes it easy to stay on track and manage your blood sugars during the busy summer season.

Easy Diabetes Meal Plan for Summer: 1,500 Calories

Your diabetes-friendly meal plan for summer.

Easy 3-Day Diabetes Meal Plan to Keep You Cool This Summer

