Try our delicious clean eating meal plans, designed by EatingWell's registered dietitians and food experts to help you clean up your eating habits.

Give your body a break from sugar and lose weight with this cleansing detox meal plan.

Give your body a break from sugar and lose weight with this cleansing sugar-detox meal plan.
Clean-Eating Meal Plan for Beginners

Follow this meal plan for a week of healthy and easy recipes that work well for both beginners and seasoned cooks looking to simplify their routine.
Hit reset with this clean-eating vegetarian meal plan.

7-Day Clean-Eating Vegetarian Meal Plan to Lose Weight: 1,200 Calories

Hit the reset button with this clean-eating vegetarian meal plan. Filled with healthy plant-based whole foods, you'll give your body the nutrients it needs and none of the stuff it doesn't (think added sugars, refined grains and unhealthy fats).
No-Sugar Diet Plan

This no-sugar meal plan will help you kick the craving with healthy whole foods and get back on track with healthy habits.
Clean-Eating Meal Plan on a Budget

Healthy eating doesn't need to cost a fortune. In this meal plan, you'll get a whole week of wholesome meals and snacks which clocks in around $100, so you can feel your best while saving money. All you need to do is print off the shopping list and get cooking!
This easy 1,500-calorie clean-eating meal plan for weight loss features healthy whole foods and limits processed items to help you clean-up your diet.

14-Day Clean-Eating Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

This easy 1,500-calorie clean-eating meal plan for weight loss features healthy whole foods and limits processed items to help you clean-up your diet.

Kick-start healthy eating habits with this 3-day clean-eating meal plan.

3-Day Clean-Eating Kick-Start Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

This easy clean-eating meal plan features healthy whole foods and limits processed items to help you get back on track with healthy habits.

14-Day Clean-Eating Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories

Take a break from refined sugar and processed foods with this vegan detox meal plan.

7-Day Vegan Sugar-Detox Meal Plan

7-Day Sugar-Detox Meal Plan: 1,800 Calories

30 Days of Healthy Whole Food Dinners

Quick, clean and satisfying, this wholesome clean-eating meal plan sets you up for a healthy and successful day.

1-Day Clean-Eating Meal Plan

Clean-Eating Meal Plan for Spring

This clean-eating meal plan for spring features the best of the season, while limiting added sugar and processed foods.

30-Day Clean Eating Meal Plan

Give your body a break from sugar and lose weight with this cleansing 1,500-calorie sugar-detox meal plan.

7-Day Sugar-Detox Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

Cut-out refined sugar and processed foods with this easy-to-follow vegan sugar-detox meal plan.

7-Day Vegan Sugar-Detox Meal Plan: 1,800 Calories

7-Day Vegan Sugar-Detox Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

Hit reset with this clean-eating vegetarian meal plan for weight loss.

Clean-Eating Vegetarian Meal Plan to Lose Weight: 1,500 Calories

Clean up your eating habits with 7 days of fresh & healthy recipes.

7-Day Clean-Eating Meal Plan

Jump-start your weight loss—and healthy up your meals—in just one week. How? It's all about baby steps.

Clean Up Your Diet and Lose Weight

Healthy dinners are headed your way with this week of delicious clean-eating recipes.

Veggie-Packed Clean-Eating Meal Plan

This simple clean-eating meal plan for summer makes it easy to lose weight, with a week of fresh and delicious meals.

Clean-Eating Meal Plan for Summer: 1,200 Calories

This weekly meal plan features delicious clean-eating recipes packed with nutrient-rich foods for 7 days of healthy dinners.

7-Day Meal Plan: Clean-Eating Dinners

The recipes in this clean-eating meal plan provide plenty of wholesome ingredients to make for a delicious week of dinners.

Fresh & Delicious Clean-Eating Meal Plan

This simple clean-eating meal plan for summer makes it easy to lose weight, with a week of fresh and delicious meals.

Clean-Eating Meal Plan for Summer: 1,500 Calories

These anti-inflammatory foods are in season and deserve a spot on your plate. Here's why they're so good for you.

These 8 Summer Foods Can Help Reduce Inflammation

This 1-day meal plan is a perfect example of just how deliciously simple clean-eating can be.

Your 1-Day, Lean & Clean 1,800-Calorie Meal Plan

In this simple clean-eating meal plan for summer, delicious and healthy whole foods come together quickly and easily.

Clean-Eating Meal Plan for Summer: 2,000 Calories

Skip the sugar in this healthy no-sugar-added Thanksgiving menu.

You Won't Believe this Mouthwatering Thanksgiving Menu Has No Added Sugar (Even the Dessert)

