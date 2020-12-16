Clean Eating Meal Plans

7-Day Sugar-Detox Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
Give your body a break from sugar and lose weight with this cleansing sugar-detox meal plan.
Clean-Eating Meal Plan for Beginners
Follow this meal plan for a week of healthy and easy recipes that work well for both beginners and seasoned cooks looking to simplify their routine.
7-Day Clean-Eating Vegetarian Meal Plan to Lose Weight: 1,200 Calories
Hit the reset button with this clean-eating vegetarian meal plan. Filled with healthy plant-based whole foods, you'll give your body the nutrients it needs and none of the stuff it doesn't (think added sugars, refined grains and unhealthy fats).
No-Sugar Diet Plan
This no-sugar meal plan will help you kick the craving with healthy whole foods and get back on track with healthy habits.
Clean-Eating Meal Plan on a Budget
Healthy eating doesn't need to cost a fortune. In this meal plan, you'll get a whole week of wholesome meals and snacks which clocks in around $100, so you can feel your best while saving money. All you need to do is print off the shopping list and get cooking!
This easy 1,500-calorie clean-eating meal plan for weight loss features healthy whole foods and limits processed items to help you clean-up your diet.
14-Day Clean-Eating Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories
This easy 1,500-calorie clean-eating meal plan for weight loss features healthy whole foods and limits processed items to help you clean-up your diet.