Dinner Plans

When it comes to figuring out what's for dinner, weekly meal plans and ideas from EatingWell's food and nutrition experts make meal prep and cooking easier.

Healthy 7-Day Meal Plans

ThePrep: Comfort Food Dinners for Spring

I'm combining my two current cravings to create this week of comfort-food dinners for spring.
Keep your cool with this week of easy no-cook dinners.

7-Day No-Cook Meal Plan

15-Minute Dinner Plan for the Week

Believe it or not, these easy dinners really only take 15 minutes to get to the table.
Hit the reset button this week and get back to eating healthy with help from these delicious 500-calorie meals.

7-Day Meal Plan: Light & Easy 500-Calorie Dinners

ThePrep: Lightened-Up 20-Minute Meals for an Easy Week

Because I'm loving all the holiday cookies and cocktails right now, these lightened-up dinners will help balance out the day.
Spring ingredients combine with shortcuts (like premade pizza dough) to create a week of healthy, easy dinners.

7-Day Dinner Plan: Shortcut Dinners for Spring

Spring ingredients combine with shortcuts, like frozen tortellini, healthy store-bought dressing and frozen cauliflower rice to create a week of healthy, easy seasonal dinners.

Tips for a Healthy Dinner

Get out of your weeknight dinner rut with these essential meal-planning strategies.

5 Secrets to Getting Dinner on the Table No Matter How Busy You Are

Stock your freezer with healthy foods like whole-wheat pizza dough, frozen fish and frozen fruit and vegetables, so that you can always cook up a healthy dinner in minutes.

7 Ingredients You Should Always Have in Your Freezer for Fast Healthy Meals

How to Plan a Week of Healthy Dinners From the Pantry

Transform canned soup into a satisfying meal with these soup-er simple upgrades.

How to Amp Up Canned Soup to Make It a Healthy Meal

Set yourself up for the week of easy, healthy dinners by meal-prepping your recipes on Sunday.

How to Meal-Prep a Week of Healthy Family Dinners on Sunday

How to Turn a Simple Baked Potato into a Healthy & Delicious Dinner

ThePrep: 30-Minute Soup, Salad and Other Light Dinners

A week of light but satisfying soups, salads and more to help up my veggie count!

All Dinner Plans

30 Days of Healthy Mediterranean Diet Recipes

30 Days of Mediterranean Diet Dinners

ThePrep: High-Protein 400-Calorie Meals

A Month of Healthy Dinner Ideas for Kids

ThePrep: 5-Ingredient Dinners for a Stress-Free Week

ThePrep: High-Fiber 15-Minute Dinners

ThePrep: The Easiest 3-Ingredient Dinners You'll Ever Make

ThePrep: A Week of 20-Minute Dinners to Make Healthy Eating Easy

ThePrep: Mediterranean Comfort Food Dinners

30-Day Low-Carb Vegan Dinner Plan

A cheap and healthy meal plan to save you time and money this week.

7-Day Budget Meal Plan & Shopping List

30 Days of Easy 500-Calorie Dinners

Comfort Food Dinner Plan for Diabetes

A week of healthy meal ideas for kids (and grown-ups!) who won't eat anything.

7-Day Healthy Dinner Plan for Picky Eaters

400-Calorie 20-Minute Dinner Plan

30-Day Low-Carb Dinner Plan

Slim down and stay satisfied with this week of healthy 400-calorie dinners.

7-Day Meal Plan: A Week of Easy 400-Calorie Dinners

30-Day Vegan Weight-Loss Dinner Plan

This easy Whole30 meal plan for beginners makes it simple to eat healthy whole foods all week long.

Whole30 Diet Meal Plan

A Valentine’s Day Dinner Menu for the Whole Family

Find out which dinner foods can help you lose weight healthfully.

What to Eat for Dinner to Lose Weight

The Best 30-Day Meal Plan

30 Days of Vegetarian Heart-Healthy Dinners

30 Days of Healthy Whole Food Dinners

A Month of Healthy Family Dinner Ideas for Spring

These 500-calorie dinners are balanced for the three macronutrients (carbs, fat and protein) to help you eat healthy and even lose weight.

Macros Diet Meal Plan

