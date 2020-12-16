Meal Plans

Our delicious meal plans are designed by registered dietitians and food experts to help you lose weight, eat more fiber, go vegan and more. Browse dozens of meal plans to find one that's right for you.

Healthy Meal Plans

30-Day Mediterranean Diet Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
Enjoy the delicious flavors of the Mediterranean while losing weight with this healthy meal plan. A full 30 days of delicious Mediterranean-inspired meals and snacks makes it easy to stay on track.
Simple 30-Day Weight-Loss Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
A full month of easy-to-make recipes and helpful meal-prep tips, this healthy meal plan sets you up for weight-loss success.
14-Day Clean-Eating Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
This easy clean-eating meal plan for weight loss features healthy whole foods and limits processed items to help you get back on track with healthy habits.
7-Day Meal Plan to Help Lose Belly Fat
Follow along with this 7-day meal plan to lose inches in your midsection.
Comfort Food Meal Plan to Lose Weight
This week of healthy meals and snacks is specially tailored to help you lose weight, while still enjoying those cozy, comfort foods you crave.
30-Day Low-Carb Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
In this 30-day low-carb diet plan, we show you what a healthy low-carb diet for weight loss looks like.
Dinner Plans

ThePrep: 400-Calorie High-Protein Dinners for Fall
With 14 grams of protein and coming in right around 400 calories per serving, these tasty dinners will leave you feeling satisfied all evening long.
ThePrep: Speedy 20-Minute Comfort-Food Dinners
In no time at all, you can get a healthy, cozy dinner on the table with these easy recipes.
ThePrep: 400-Calorie Slow-Cooker Dinners
ThePrep: Mediterranean-Inspired Comfort Food Dinners
ThePrep: Cozy Slow-Cooker Dinners You Can Prep in Under 20 Minutes
ThePrep: High-Protein Dinners That Feel Like a Hug

Meal-Prep Tips

How to Meal-Prep a Week's Worth of 3-Ingredient Breakfasts in Just 15 Minutes

One of the best parts of waking up might just be having a really satisfying breakfast waiting for you. With less than a handful of ingredients you can prep a week's worth of delicious options in no time.

All Meal Plans

Simple 30-Day Weight-Loss Meal Plan for Summer
Diabetes Meal Plan for Beginners
7-Day Diet Meal Plan to Lose Weight: 1,500 Calories
Clean-Eating Meal Plan for Beginners
Anemia Diet Plan to Help Boost Iron Levels
Vegetarian Diet Plan: 1,200 Calories
Anti-Inflammatory Meal Plan for Beginners
What Does a 1,200-Calorie Diet Look Like?
7-Day Vegan Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
7-Day Budget Meal Plan & Shopping List
How to Start Juicing: 7-Day Juice Plan to Add More Fruits and Vegetables to Your Diet
ThePrep: 15-Minute Dinners for Fall
No-Sugar Diet Plan
Vegan Meal Plan for Beginners
14-Day Gluten-Free Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
7-Day Diet Meal Plan to Lose Weight: 1,600 Calories
Gestational Diabetes Meal Plan & Diet Guidelines
8 Homemade Diabetes-Friendly Snacks That Are Better Than Store-Bought
High-Protein, Low-Carb Breakfasts to Help You Lose Weight
High-Protein, Low-Carb Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
Comfort Food Meal Plan to Lower High Cholesterol
Healthy High-Blood Pressure Meal Plan for Beginners
1,800-Calorie Diet Plan for Weight Loss
3-Day Meal Plan to Help You Poop
Pre-Diabetes Diet Plan: 1,200 Calories
