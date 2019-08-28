Vegetarian Diet Center

Learn about vegetarian diets with articles, meal plans and recipes from EatingWell's food and nutrition experts.

Vegetarian Diet for Beginners

Plant-Based Diet for Beginners: Your Guide to Getting Started
Thinking of going plant-based? Learn about the foods you should fill up on and those you should eat less of.
The Vegetarian Kitchen: Must-Have Pantry Basics
Stocking your kitchen with these meatless staples will make impromptu meals easier.
Why a Vegetarian Diet Is Good for Your Health and the Health of the Planet
One woman's foray into a meatless approach to cooking.
Plant-Based Snacks That Pack a Lot of Protein
From crunchy chickpeas to roasted tofu, plant-based snacks don't have to be boring.
Plant-Based Meal Plan for Beginners
This plant-based meal plan for beginners makes it easy to eat meatless, with plenty of simple recipes that satisfy.
Vegetarian Cooking How-Tos

Health Benefits of Nutritional Yeast—and How to Use It
What is nutritional yeast? Does it have health benefits? And how do you use it? Look no further, we've got answers.
Top Vegetarian Protein Sources
If you're following a vegetarian diet, try these meatless and plant-based options to get your protein.
How to Cook Tofu So You'll Actually Like It
How to Make Homemade Veggie Burgers Like a Pro
Vegetarian Meal Plan for a Healthy Weight
Our 20 Most Popular Vegetarian Recipes of 2022

From savory soups and sandwiches to sweet oatmeal cups and energy balls, these vegetarian recipes were the most clicked on by EatingWell readers this year.

All Vegetarian Diet Center

7-Day Vegan Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
What Can You Eat on a Vegetarian Keto Diet?
7-Day Vegetarian Meal Plan for High Blood Pressure
Kids Who Don't Eat Meat Are Just as Healthy as Kids Who Do, New Research Says
7-Day Vegetarian Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories
7-Day Clean-Eating Vegetarian Meal Plan for Weight Loss
Pescatarian Diet Plan
7-Day Vegetarian Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories
Vegetarian Meal Plan for Diabetes
26 Vegetarian Casseroles for Weight Loss
22 Easy Vegetarian Dinners You'll Want to Make Forever
Whole-Food Plant-Based Diet Plan
3-Day Low-Carb Vegetarian Meal Plan
Best Plant-Based Foods for Grilling
What Happens to Your Body When You Start Eating Meat Again?
7 Things I Wish I Knew Before Becoming a Vegetarian
Are Black Beans Healthy? Here's What a Dietitian Says
Flexitarian Meal Plan
17 Vegetarian Soups Perfect for the Mediterranean Diet
20 500-Calorie Vegetarian Dinners That Are High in Protein
36 Vegetarian Dinners That Can Help You Lose Weight
High-Protein Plant-Based Add-Ins to Make Your Pasta More Satisfying
Eating Less of This Food Could Lower Your Cancer Risk, According to New Research
The 10 Best Vegan Protein Sources
