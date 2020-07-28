Pregnancy Diet Center

Learn about a healthy pregnancy diet with articles, meal plans and recipes from EatingWell's food and nutrition experts.

Healthy Eating During Pregnancy

What to Eat (and Avoid) When You're Pregnant
Here's the latest research on the foods and drinks you've been told to avoid. Plus, get the scoop on what's OK to eat when you are pregnant.
Foods That Help Fight Morning Sickness
Morning sickness affects more than half of expectant mothers. Knowing which foods and beverages to turn to (and which to avoid) can help you find easy relief.
What to Eat When You're Pregnant: First Trimester
Here's what to expect and how to eat healthy in the early weeks of your pregnancy.
What to Eat When You're Pregnant: Second Trimester
Find out which foods and nutrients are the most important during your second trimester.
What a Healthy Day of Pregnancy Eating Looks Like: Third Trimester
Find out which foods and nutrients are most important during your last few months of pregnancy.
The Best Way to Soothe Heartburn During Pregnancy—Plus Foods to Avoid
Here we dive in to what you can do to help relieve heartburn during pregnancy.
More in Pregnancy Diet Center

How Much Weight Gain Is Normal during Pregnancy?
Weight gain during pregnancy is expected—and encouraged. After all, you're feeding your growing baby in addition to yourself. Find out more about what and how to eat when you're eating for two.
What to Eat When You're Breastfeeding
We explain the benefits of breastfeeding, what you should eat, and where to find support if you are having a hard time.
Postpartum Diet: What to Eat to Feel Your Best
1-Day Gluten-Free Healthy-Pregnancy Meal Plan: 2,200 Calories
1-Day Healthy-Pregnancy Meal Plan: 2,200 Calories
New Research Recommends Changing Guidance Around Eating Fish While Pregnant—Here's Why

A new study suggests that eating fish while pregnant could have more health benefits than previously thought.

All Pregnancy Diet Center

Gestational Diabetes Meal Plan & Diet Guidelines
21 Quick & Easy Dinners for Healthy Pregnancy
Eating This Food Every Day Could Help Curb Nausea During Pregnancy, According to New Research
Top 10 Pregnancy Superfoods, According to Dietitians
1-Day Vegetarian Healthy Pregnancy Meal Plan 2,200 Calories
How to Stop Gestational Diabetes from Becoming Type 2 Diabetes
What Is a Healthy PCOS Diet?
Pregnancy Diet and Nutrition Information
