Mediterranean Diet Center

Learn about the Mediterranean diet with articles, meal plans and recipes from EatingWell's food and nutrition experts.

Mediterranean Diet Meal Plans

Easy Mediterranean Diet Plan for Beginners

This Mediterranean meal plan for beginners is perfect for those who are just getting started on their health journey
Follow 30-days of healthy Mediterranean meals and snacks to lose weight in this easy 1,200 calorie plan

Enjoy the delicious flavors of the Mediterranean while losing weight with this healthy meal plan. A full 30 days of delicious Mediterranean-inspired meals and snacks makes it easy to stay on track.
7-Day Mediterranean Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

Recognized as one of the healthiest and most delicious ways to eat, the Mediterranean diet is easy to follow with this 7-day meal plan.
Recognized as one of the healthiest and most delicious ways to eat, the Mediterranean diet is easy to follow with this 1,500-calorie meal plan.

Recognized as one of the healthiest and most delicious ways to eat, the Mediterranean diet is easy to follow with this 1,500-calorie meal plan.
30-Day Low-Carb Mediterranean Meal Plan

In this 30-day meal plan you get the benefits of the Mediterranean diet, plus recipes low in carbs, but not too low that you miss out on important nutrients, to help you meet your health and nutrition goals.
Recognized as one of the healthiest and most delicious ways to eat, the Mediterranean diet is easy to follow with this 2,000-calorie meal plan.

Recognized as one of the healthiest and most delicious ways to eat, the Mediterranean diet is easy to follow with this 2,000-calorie meal plan.
Understanding the Mediterranean Diet

This Diet Will Help You Live Longer

Following the Mediterranean diet can reduce your risk of early death.
The Mediterranean diet may be the healthiest diet in the world. Here's how to get started.

Get a quick how-to, a shopping list and meal guidance for beginning this ultra-healthy way of eating.
7 Science-Backed Lessons We Learned From the Real Mediterranean Diet

Find out how to get started eating a Mediterranean diet and how to eat to reap the health benefits of the Mediterranean diet.

A new study from Wake Forest University gives us even more reasons to go Mediterranean!

Why the Mediterranean Diet Is So Healthy

What a Day of Following the Mediterranean Diet Looks Like

See what you actually get to eat when you're on the Mediterranean diet, plus delicious recipes and meal-prep ideas.

All Mediterranean Diet Center

30 Days of Healthy Mediterranean Diet Recipes

30 Days of Mediterranean Dinners to Lose Belly Fat

ThePrep: 20-Minute Mediterranean Meals for Spring

Mediterranean Dinners You Can Make in 20 Minutes

Easy Mediterranean Diet Breakfast Recipes to Make for Busy Mornings

28 One-Pot Dinners for the Mediterranean Diet

Mediterranean Diet Lunch Ideas for Work

You Just Started the Mediterranean Diet—Here Are the Recipes to Make First

8 Best Heart-Healthy Mediterranean Diet Foods

25 Mediterranean Diet Meals You Can Make in 15 Minutes or Less

30 Days of Low-Carb Mediterranean Diet Dinners

30-Day Mediterranean Meal Plan for Summer

3-Ingredient Mediterranean Dinners That Start with Pantry Staples

15 Fresh Mediterranean Salmon Recipes That Are Perfect for Weeknights

10-Minute Snacks from the Mediterranean Diet

Rheumatoid Arthritis Diet Plan

20 Mediterranean Diet Recipes for Beginners

30-Day Mediterranean Diet Challenge

Mediterranean Meal Plan to Help Lose Belly Fat

20 Mediterranean Diet Chicken Recipes That Are Full of Flavor

30-Day Mediterranean Budget Meal Plan

These Are the Best and Worst Diets of 2021

You Just Started the Mediterranean Diet—Here Are the Dinner Recipes to Make First

You Just Started the Mediterranean Diet—Here Are the Breakfast Recipes to Make First

30 Plant-Based Mediterranean Diet Recipes

