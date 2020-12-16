Mediterranean Diet Center

Easy Mediterranean Diet Plan for Beginners
This Mediterranean meal plan for beginners is perfect for those who are just getting started on their health journey
Follow 30-days of healthy Mediterranean meals and snacks to lose weight in this easy 1,200 calorie plan
30-Day Mediterranean Diet Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
Enjoy the delicious flavors of the Mediterranean while losing weight with this healthy meal plan. A full 30 days of delicious Mediterranean-inspired meals and snacks makes it easy to stay on track.
7-Day Mediterranean Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
Recognized as one of the healthiest and most delicious ways to eat, the Mediterranean diet is easy to follow with this 7-day meal plan.
Recognized as one of the healthiest and most delicious ways to eat, the Mediterranean diet is easy to follow with this 1,500-calorie meal plan.
7-Day Mediterranean Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories
30-Day Low-Carb Mediterranean Meal Plan
In this 30-day meal plan you get the benefits of the Mediterranean diet, plus recipes low in carbs, but not too low that you miss out on important nutrients, to help you meet your health and nutrition goals.
Recognized as one of the healthiest and most delicious ways to eat, the Mediterranean diet is easy to follow with this 2,000-calorie meal plan.
7-Day Mediterranean Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories
