Low-Sodium Diet Center

Learn about low-sodium diets with articles, meal plans and recipes from EatingWell's food and nutrition experts.

Tips for a Low-Sodium Diet

6 Sneaky Signs You Might Be Eating Too Much Salt
Sodium is an essential nutrient for muscle function and fluid balance, but most of us consume significantly more than we need—which can have some negative consequences.
5 Natural Ways to Help You Ditch the Saltshaker
Kick excess sodium to the curb with these flavorful salt swaps.
7 Things That Can Happen to Your Body When You Eat Too Much Salt
Plus, what you can do about it.
Shopping Tips to Keep Sodium Down
Looking for Low-Sodium Foods? Watch Out for These Sneaky Sources of Sodium
Your diet might be piled high with salt without you even picking up the saltshaker. Learn all the surprising salt traps so you can cut back on how much sodium you're getting each day.
7-Day Heart-Healthy Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
Keep your heart healthy and lose weight with this delicious 1,200-calorie meal plan.
Advertisement

Healthy Eating & Sodium

Steps to Start a Low-Sodium Diet
Eating less sodium is healthier for just about everyone, regardless of your blood pressure numbers. These tips will help you cut out salt slowly so you adjust easily.
Top 10 Sources of Sodium in Food
It's not just about the salt shaker. Sodium is in foods you eat everyday—here are the biggest offenders.
6 Higher-Sodium Foods That Are Actually Good for You
1-Day Low-Sodium Healthy-Pregnancy Meal Plan: 2,900 Calories
Low-Sodium Diet Plan: 1,500 Calories
What Is Green Salt?

Is Green Salt the healthier salt alternative we've all been searching for? Read on to find out whether it really lives up to that promise. Plus, we'll tell you how to use it and where you can find it.

All Low-Sodium Diet Center

4 Ways to Help Flush Out Excess Sodium from Your Body
The #1 Diet to Lower High Blood Pressure, According to Science
7-Day Healthy Blood Pressure Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
8 Foods for When You've Eaten Too Much Sodium
Best and Worst Foods for Healthy Blood Pressure
30 Low-Sodium Dinners That Support Healthy Aging
7-Day Heart-Healthy Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories
9 Easy Ways to Cut Sodium in Your Diet
20 Low-Sodium Snacks for High Blood Pressure
Top 10 Anti-Inflammatory Foods for High Blood Pressure
33 Easy Low-Sodium Breakfast Recipes
Heart-Healthy Diet Plan for Fall
27 Low-Sodium Vegetarian Dinners to Make Tonight
29 Satisfying Low-Sodium Snacks That Are High in Fiber
Natural Remedies for Heartburn
25 Recipes for When You've Had Too Much Sodium
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com