High-Fiber Diet Center

Learn about high-fiber diets with articles, meal plans and recipes from EatingWell's food and nutrition experts.

Want a happier, healthier gut? Feed it the kinds of fiber it craves. The 10 foods here are a great place to start.

New research shows that certain types of fiber are better for improving your gut health. Find out which foods you should add to your diet.
When it comes to getting more fiber, these easy high-fiber food swaps deliver maximum bang for your buck.

When it comes to getting more fiber, these easy high-fiber food swaps deliver maximum bang for your buck. Trade up to these fiber powerhouses to get your fiber fill for the day.
The best plan to help you lose weight, improve gut health, help your heart, lower diabetes risk & help you poop better.

The best plan to help you lose weight, improve gut health, help your heart, lower diabetes risk & help you poop better.
To put it simply, eating more fiber means a healthy gut, and a healthy gut means a healthy heart. Here's exactly how eating more fiber helps protect your heart.
Having trouble going number two? Avoid these foods that might only back you up more. Plus, get dietitian-approved tips to help make things easier.
Chia seeds are the number 1 food to help you go number 2 when you're constipated.
Everything you need to prep a week's worth of lunches can be found at your neighborhood Trader Joe's. These recipes call for 4 to 5 ingredients, take less than 20 minutes and help you hit your daily fiber goal.
Need to go number two? These high-fiber foods can help get things moving ASAP.
This trending diet is research-backed and proven to help you achieve your health goals!

Turns out, the secret to achieving optimal gut health isn't as complicated as you'd think!

Feeling backed up? This 3-day vegetarian meal plan will help give you the relief you need thanks to fiber & fluids.

23 Healthy Breakfast Recipes to Help Lower Cholesterol

ThePrep: High-Fiber 15-Minute Dinners

This week of high-fiber dinners will help you feel your best, plus save you a ton of time in the kitchen.

24 Spring Salads for Weight Loss

20 Spring Breakfasts for Weight Loss in 20 Minutes

Martha Stewart's Pound Cake Tastes Like a Creamsicle, but Has a Secret Fiber-Boosting Ingredient

Grab & Go High-Fiber Breakfasts

20 Spring Dinners for Weight Loss in 20 Minutes

24 Spring Soups for Weight Loss

21 Snacks to Help Keep You Regular

These Gorgeous Blue Cookies from TikTok Have a Secret Fiber-Boosting Ingredient

To help you boost your gut health, we created this 7-day meal plan that features foods rich in probiotics and prebiotics.

22 High-Fiber Dinners with 400 Calories

30 High-Fiber, Low-Carb Recipes That Will *Actually* Help You Lose Weight

High-Fiber High-Protein Lunch Ideas for Work

This 7-day high-fiber meal plan has it all planned out for you to make it simple and delicious to get your fiber fill every day.

Recipes for a Healthy Gut

30-Day High-Fiber Dinner Plan

24 High-Fiber Dinners to Help Lower Cholesterol

24 Easy High-Fiber Breakfast Recipes to Make for Busy Mornings

High-Fiber Dinners You Can Make in 20 Minutes or Less

Get amazingly delicious results every time with this healthy grab-and-go breakfast.

10-Minute High-Fiber Breakfasts to Help You Poop

Best Breakfast Foods for Gut Health

Meal Plan for Fall to Help You Lose Belly Fat

To help you boost your gut health, we created this 7-day meal plan that features foods rich in probiotics and prebiotics.

High-Fiber Lunch Ideas for Work

Fiber-Rich Recipes to Help You Lose Weight

