High Blood Pressure Diet Center

Learn about how to eat for high blood pressure with articles, meal plans and recipes from EatingWell's food and nutrition experts.

Healthy Foods & High Blood Pressure

The #1 Food to Eat to Lower Blood Pressure, According to a Dietitian

While there are a lot of healthy foods that can help lower blood pressure, watermelon is one of the best. Naturally combating high blood pressure by eating foods like watermelon is a simple way to support health.
Best and Worst Foods for Healthy Blood Pressure

High blood pressure - the "silent killer." The good news? What you eat can lead to healthy blood pressure levels.
Dish up a serving of these foods for a natural approach to lowering blood pressure.

4 Foods That Lower Blood Pressure

Top 10 Anti-Inflammatory Foods for High Blood Pressure

The key to getting your blood pressure under control could be choosing lower-sodium, anti-inflammatory foods.
Black Licorice Could Be Dangerous for Your Heart—Here's What You Need to Know

This popular treat may have unintended consequences for your blood pressure. Here’s what the science says and how much is safe to enjoy.
Three Drinks to Lower Blood Pressure

Quench your thirst—and lower your blood pressure, too!—with these heart-healthy beverages.

Tips for Healthy Blood Pressure

Your high blood pressure diet questions answered.

High Blood Pressure Diet: FAQs

Your high blood pressure diet questions answered.
Here are some medication-free strategies to lower your blood pressure including what to eat and exercise guidelines.

Natural Ways to Lower Blood Pressure

Here are some medication-free strategies to lower your blood pressure.
8 Quick Tips for Managing High Blood Pressure

How to Follow the DASH Diet

New Study Finds That a Diet High in Flavanols May Lower Blood Pressure

New Study Links Flavanol-Rich Diet with Lower Blood Pressure—Here's What to Eat

7 Things That Can Happen to Your Body When You Eat Too Much Salt

21 High-Blood Pressure Dinners in 30 Minutes or Less

These dinners are lower in saturated fat and sodium while also being higher in potassium, which can help maintain a healthy blood pressure.

Follow this 1,200-calorie DASH Diet meal plan to help lower your blood pressure, lose weight and prevent diabetes.

7-Day DASH Diet Meal Plan

20 Diabetes-Friendly Dinners for High Blood Pressure

Keep your heart healthy and lose weight with this delicious 1,500-calorie meal plan.

7-Day Heart-Healthy Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

This week-long meal plan is delicious way to to keep your blood pressure in check and your heart healthy.

7-Day High-Blood Pressure Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

7-Day Healthy Blood Pressure Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

Healthy High-Blood Pressure Meal Plan for Beginners

25 Healthy High-Blood Pressure Dinners You Can Make in 25 Minutes

27 Smoothies to Help Lower High Blood Pressure

DASH Diet Meal Plan

Heart-Healthy Diet Plan for Beginners

20 Mediterranean Diet Dinners for High Blood Pressure

Here's why potassium is so important plus, how to recognize if you're not getting enough potassium and correct it.

Signs You're Not Getting Enough Potassium and What to Do About It

High-Blood-Pressure-Diet Recipes

28 Vegetarian Dinners for High Blood Pressure

You Just Started a High-Blood Pressure Diet—Here Are the Recipes to Make First

Take care of your heart and lower your cholesterol levels with this 7-day meal plan.

7-Day Heart-Healthy Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories

24 Low-Carb Dinners for High Blood Pressure

The DASH diet has been shown to help lower your blood pressure, lose weight, and improve your overall health.

7-Day DASH Diet Dinner Meal Plan

This week-long meal plan is delicious way to to keep your blood pressure in check and your heart healthy.

7-Day High-Blood Pressure Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories

33 Sunday Dinners for High Blood Pressure

Top 10 Sources of Sodium in Food

Easy Ways to Lower Cholesterol and Reduce Blood Pressure

20 Healthy 500-Calorie Dinners for High Blood Pressure

Hot Tomatoes: Eating to control blood pressure

Lower the Pressure with this High-Potassium Meal Plan.

1-Day, 1,500-Calorie Meal Plan for High-Blood Pressure

