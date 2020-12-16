Heart-Healthy Diet Center

Slash your risk of heart disease and boost your overall health with these delicious, science-backed foods.
Our Top 15 Heart-Healthy Foods
Research shows that eating a variety of certain foods can lower your risk of heart disease. Here's the science behind the best 15 heart-healthy choices—plus tasty recipes.
The 10 Best Anti-Inflammatory Foods for Heart Health
Eating these foods can help fight inflammation and boost heart health.
Best and Worst Foods for Healthy Blood Pressure
High blood pressure - the "silent killer." The good news? What you eat can lead to healthy blood pressure levels.
8 Top Anti-Inflammatory Foods to Lower Cholesterol
Need to lower cholesterol? Eating anti-inflammatory foods is just as important as choosing healthy fats
Complete List of Heart-Healthy Foods
Confused at the grocery store? This list will help you pick out the best food options for your heart.
9 Mediterranean Diet Ingredients Dietitians Say They Can't Live Without
Add these staples (starting at 99 cents!) to your shopping list.