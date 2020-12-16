Heart-Healthy Diet Center

Eating for a healthy heart can be delicious. Get easy, flavor-packed recipes, simple meal plans and tips to eat for a healthier heart from EatingWell's food and nutrition experts.

The Best Foods for Your Heart

Slash your risk of heart disease and boost your overall health with these delicious, science-backed foods.

Our Top 15 Heart-Healthy Foods

Research shows that eating a variety of certain foods can lower your risk of heart disease. Here's the science behind the best 15 heart-healthy choices—plus tasty recipes.
The 10 Best Anti-Inflammatory Foods for Heart Health

Eating these foods can help fight inflammation and boost heart health.
Best and Worst Foods for Healthy Blood Pressure

High blood pressure - the "silent killer." The good news? What you eat can lead to healthy blood pressure levels.
8 Top Anti-Inflammatory Foods to Lower Cholesterol

Need to lower cholesterol? Eating anti-inflammatory foods is just as important as choosing healthy fats
Complete List of Heart-Healthy Foods

Confused at the grocery store? This list will help you pick out the best food options for your heart.
9 Mediterranean Diet Ingredients Dietitians Say They Can't Live Without

Add these staples (starting at 99 cents!) to your shopping list.

25 Heart-Healthy Dinners You Can Make in 25 Minutes

Follow this 1,200-calorie DASH Diet meal plan to help lower your blood pressure, lose weight and prevent diabetes.

7-Day DASH Diet Meal Plan

This 1,200-calorie DASH Diet meal plan to help lower your blood pressure, lose weight and prevent diabetes.
26 Heart-Healthy Dinner Recipes for Winter

Heart-Healthy Dinner Recipes to Help Lower Cholesterol

23 Low-Carb Dinners That Are Good for Your Heart

Heart-Healthy Diet Plan for Beginners

 28 Heart-Healthy Recipes to Make This Month

To help you follow a heart-healthy diet, we’ve pulled together recipes that are low in sodium and saturated fat.

Pescatarian Diet Plan

24 Heart-Healthy Lunch Ideas for Work

Keep your heart healthy and lose weight with this delicious 1,500-calorie meal plan.

7-Day Heart-Healthy Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

7-Day Healthy Blood Pressure Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

Healthy High-Blood Pressure Meal Plan for Beginners

See what a healthy low-cholesterol diet looks like in this easy-to-follow meal plan.

1-Day Low-Cholesterol Diet Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

7 Science-Backed Lessons We Learned From the Real Mediterranean Diet

30-Day Heart-Healthy Dinner Plan

Here's why potassium is so important plus, how to recognize if you're not getting enough potassium and correct it.

Signs You're Not Getting Enough Potassium and What to Do About It

Enjoy a week full of heart-healthy recipes packed with delicious Fall flavors in this 7-day meal plan

Heart-Healthy Diet Plan for Fall

24 Heart-Healthy Recipes in 30 Minutes

31 Heart-Healthy Sunday Dinners with 400 Calories

30 Days of Vegetarian Heart-Healthy Dinners

22 Heart-Healthy Chicken Recipes That Are Budget-Friendly

How to Follow the DASH Diet

Take care of your heart and lower your cholesterol levels with this 7-day meal plan.

7-Day Heart-Healthy Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories

18 Simple Heart-Healthy Recipes to Make with Pantry Staples

Changing what you eat plus adding in some of these exercises can help you burn more belly fat.

How to Lose Belly Fat Fast

28 Heart-Healthy, One-Pot Fall Dinners

26 One-Pot Dinners to Help Protect Your Heart

The DASH diet has been shown to help lower your blood pressure, lose weight, and improve your overall health.

7-Day DASH Diet Dinner Meal Plan

24 Heart-Healthy Dinners in 30 Minutes

Boost your heart health, get younger-looking skin and lose weight, too? Consider these 5 foods your secret weapons.

5 Foods You Should Be Eating For Your Best Body—Inside and Out

7 Things That Can Happen to Your Body When You Eat Too Much Salt

23 Heart-Healthy Recipes with 400 Calories or Less

