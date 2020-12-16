Healthy Aging Diet Center

As you get older, eating the right nutrients is super important.

10 Eating Changes You Should Make When You Turn 50

Research Says Increasing Daily Fruit & Veggie Consumption Could Boost Mental Health—And These 9 Foods Are Best

Find out how upping your fruit and veggie intake could do wonders for your mental well-being.
12 Anti-Aging Foods to Make Your Skin Look Years Younger

Find out which foods will help you get one step closer to youthful skin.
Don’t say goodbye to your natural color just yet.

Don’t say goodbye to your natural color just yet.
Great News, Tea Drinkers: Regular Consumption Can Improve Brain Health and Prevent Dementia

New research is giving us one more resaon to sip on tea all week long.
Find out what antioxidant you need.

What’s the Healthy Aging Secret in Cocoa, Tea and Red Wine?

Healthy Lifestyle & Healthy Aging

This 108-Year-Old Woman Says Champagne Is the Secret to Longevity—Here's What the Science Says

We dug deep to see if there's anything behind that cheers to your health.
Having This Personality Trait Could Help You Live Up to 15% Longer, According to Study

And, no, it's eating healthy or going to the gym.
These 5 Healthy Habits Could Help You Live to 100, According to a Longevity Expert

How to Eat and Exercise to Prevent Age-Related Muscle Loss from Sarcopenia

How to Get a Better Night’s Sleep after 40

Secrets to Living Longer from 100-Year-Olds

The #1 Food for Boosting Brain Health, According to a Dietitian

Bonus: It's easy to find (and eat!).

21 High-Protein Dinners for Healthy Aging

24 Dinner Recipes That Help Promote Healthy Aging

22 Breakfast Recipes to Help Promote Healthy Aging

Betty White's 3 Secrets for Longevity Are Just as Wonderful as She Is

These foods pack a powerful punch of antioxidants to help kick-start a healthy anti-inflammatory diet.

The Best Foods to Eat to Fight Inflammation

This 7-day meal plan incorporates plenty of anti-inflammatory foods to promote healthy skin from the inside out.

7-Day Meal Plan for Healthy Skin

24 Lunch Recipes That Help Promote Healthy Aging

Conventional wisdom suggests you can't lose weight after menopause. Research says otherwise.

Can You Lose Weight After Menopause?

What Giada De Laurentiis Eats in a Day to Make 50 Look Like 30

Find out how Cameron Diaz stays strong and glowing in her 40's.

What Cameron Diaz Eats in a Day to Age Gracefully

This healthy-aging meal plan makes it easy to get your daily fill of the nutrients you need with delicious meals and snacks you'll love.

What exactly is collagen—and is it healthy to eat it?

Should You Eat Collagen?

This low-sodium meal plan for aging gives your body exactly what it needs to stay healthy.

Low-Sodium Healthy-Aging Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

The MIND Diet helps keep your brain healthy. Find out how which foods to eat less of to help keep your brain sharp.

MIND Diet: Limit These Foods to Keep Your Memory Sharp and Reduce Your Risk of Alzheimer's

Eat more of these 7 antioxidant-rich foods to help you live longer.

Your Anti-Aging Diet

What you eat can help or hinder your arthritis. Here are foods to eat and skip to help you keep your joints healthy.

The Best & Worst Foods for Your Joints

1-Day Healthy Memory-Boosting Meal Plan

Eating these healthy foods on the MIND diet can help reduce your risk of Alzheimer's disease and dementia.

MIND Diet: Best Foods to Eat to Keep Your Brain Young

The 3 Keys to Healthy Aging After 40, According to Cameron Diaz

Try these tiny diet tricks to boost your health in a big way.

5 Small Food Swaps To Make You Instantly Healthier

Welcome to the aromatic garden of homemade body products you can make with what's already in your kitchen.

DIY Spa Treatments You Can Make in 10 Minutes

1-Day Healthy-Aging Meal Plan: 1,200 calories

Skip the pricey supplements in favor of this affordable alternative.

How to Make Your Own Anti-Inflammatory Tonic

1-Day Healthy Aging Vegetarian Meal Plan 1,200 Calories

3 Health Benefits of Yoga

