Learn about gluten-free diets with articles, meal plans and recipes from EatingWell's food and nutrition experts.

Most Popular

Gluten-Free Foods List
Your ultimate resource for what a gluten-free diet is, gluten-free eating and how to show gluten-free.
Starting a Gluten-Free Diet: A Guide for Beginners
Eating a gluten-free diet can be healthy and satisfying. But what is a gluten-free diet anyway? This guide will explain how to be successful eating gluten-free. Read our tips for getting started.
14-Day Gluten-Free Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
With 14 delicious days of healthy meals and snacks, this gluten-free meal plan makes it easy to stick to your diet.
Elimination Diet Meal Plan
This healthy elimination diet plan helps identify food intolerances and sensitivities to alleviate digestive issues or other common symptoms.
The 6 Best Gluten-Free Products at Trader Joe's, According to a Former Employee
From tender cookies begging to be dipped in coffee, to crunchy, chewy Brazilian-style cheese bread, here are all the best products from Trader Joe's you'll be shocked are gluten-free.
Gluten & Dairy Free Diet: 1,200 Calories
This gluten and dairy-free diet plan features tasty recipes and snack ideas to create a balanced day of eating.
More Gluten-Free Diet Center

Soy-Sauce Substitutes: Options for Gluten-Free or Soy-Free Eaters
They taste just like the original sauce—minus the salt, gluten or soy—and you can find them at your neighborhood grocery store.
Is Eating Gluten-Free Healthier?
Whole grains are good for you. So why are so many Americans giving up wheat, rye and barley? Should you?
25 Gluten-Free Dinners You Can Make in 20 Minutes
14-Day Gluten-Free Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories
14-Day Gluten-Free Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories
11 Diet-Related Questions Dietitians Are Asked the Most
Trader Joe's Just Released a Low-Carb Breakfast Sandwich, but Is It Healthy?

Seems like it'd taste egg-celent!

All Gluten-Free Diet Center

23 Budget-Friendly Gluten-Free Dinners
1-Day Gluten-Free Healthy-Kids Meal Plan: 1,600 Calories
1-Day Gluten-Free Healthy-Pregnancy Meal Plan: 2,200 Calories
22 Gluten-Free Lunch Ideas for Work
1-Day Dairy-Free, Gluten-Free Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories
5 Facts About Quinoa Nutrition and Cooking Quinoa
31 Easy Gluten-Free Desserts
A Month of Gluten-Free Vegan Lunch Ideas for Work
What Is Causing the Food Allergy Boom?
Trader Joe's New Rice Alternative Has 10 Grams of Protein Per Serving
7 Gluten-Free Grains You Should Add to Your Diet
Guide to Food Allergies and Special Eating Needs
Trader Joe's Now Sells Almond Flour Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix
These 5-Ingredient Flourless Cookies Are Taking Over the Internet
Flourless Whole Grain Muffins You Can Make in a Blender
11 Flourless Dessert Recipes
You Just Started a Gluten-Free Diet—Here Are the Recipes to Make First
Trader Joe's Gluten-Free Ube Pancake Mix Is Taking Over the Internet
We're Seriously Obsessed with These Flavored Cauliflower Dips
