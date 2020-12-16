Dairy-Free Diet Center

Learn about dairy-free diets with articles, meal plans and recipes from EatingWell's food and nutrition experts.

Elimination Diet Meal Plan

Eat a week of delicious meals and snacks while avoiding the 8 most common allergens
The 5 Best Dairy-Free Dips at Trader Joe's, According to Employees

Including a brand-new creamy option that will take your falafel and shawarma to the next level!
13 Dessert Recipes to Celebrate Passover

End your Passover meal with these healthy and delicious desserts.
Gluten & Dairy Free Diet: 1,200 Calories

This gluten and dairy-free diet plan features tasty recipes and snack ideas to create a balanced day of eating.
Learn how vegan cheese is made, if it's healthy and how it tastes. Plus, our favorite vegan cheeses to buy.

What Exactly Is Vegan Cheese?

Learn how vegan cheese is made, if it's healthy and how it tastes. Plus find out our favorite vegan cheese brands.
1-Day Dairy-Free Healthy-Pregnancy Meal: 2,200 Calories

This 1-day healthy pregnancy meal plan includes delicious dairy-free recipes for healthier meals to keep your daily calorie count under 2,200.
See what a day of dairy-free meals looks like with this simple meal plan.

1-Day Dairy-Free Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

If you think you're lactose intolerant, read up on what to look out for and how to eat a healthy diet.

Lactose Intolerance: Symptoms, Causes, What to Eat and More

If you think you're lactose intolerant, read up on what to look out for and how to eat a healthy diet.
Trader Joe's Just Released 2 Flavors of Dairy-Free Almond Milk Yogurts

Even with food allergies or intolerances, smart meal planning can make eating healthy easy.

1-Day Dairy-Free Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

Hint: It's not protein powder.

The Secret High-Protein Vegan Ingredient You Should Be Putting in Your Smoothie

24 Dairy-Free Soups That Are Perfect for Lunch

Halo Top Is Relaunching Their Dairy-Free Ice Cream to Include More Protein

Excuse me while I “accidentally” eat the whole pint.

Even with multiple food allergies or intolerances, smart meal planning can make eating healthy easy.

1-Day Dairy-Free, Gluten-Free Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories

A Delicious Allergy-Friendly Meal Everyone Will Love

Even with multiple food allergies or intolerances, smart meal planning can make eating healthy easy.

1-Day Dairy-Free Gluten-Free Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

More people than ever before suffer from life-threatening food allergies. Will new research & treatments help reverse this trend?

What Is Causing the Food Allergy Boom?

Guide to Food Allergies and Special Eating Needs

Ditching Dairy? Read This First

How to Navigate the Holidays with a Food Allergy (and Still Eat Deliciously)

