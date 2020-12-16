LIVE

Clean Eating Diet Center

Learn about clean-eating with articles, meal plans and recipes from EatingWell's food and nutrition experts.

20 Clean-Eating Dinners You Can Make in 20 Minutes

Clean-eating focuses on the whole foods on your plate while cutting back on the processed foods. These delicious clean-eating dinners are packed with vegetables, whole grains, healthy fats and proteins. You can get dinner on the table in just 20 minutes with satisfying, nutritious recipes like Walnut-Rosemary Crusted Salmon and Easy Pea & Spinach Carbonara.
Clean-Eating Meal Plan for Beginners

Follow this meal plan for a week of healthy and easy recipes that work well for both beginners and seasoned cooks looking to simplify their routine.
With 14 delicious days of healthy meals and snacks, this gluten-free meal plan makes it easy to stick to your diet.

14-Day Gluten-Free Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
Give your body a break from sugar and lose weight with this cleansing detox meal plan.

7-Day Sugar-Detox Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
30 Days of Clean Eating Recipes

Hit reset with this clean-eating vegetarian meal plan.

7-Day Clean-Eating Vegetarian Meal Plan to Lose Weight: 1,200 Calories
Hit the reset button with this clean-eating vegetarian meal plan. Filled with healthy plant-based whole foods, you'll give your body the nutrients it needs and none of the stuff it doesn't (think added sugars, refined grains and unhealthy fats).
Clean-Eating Meal Plan for Spring

This clean-eating meal plan for spring features the best of the season, while limiting added sugar and processed foods.
This easy 1,500-calorie clean-eating meal plan for weight loss features healthy whole foods and limits processed items to help you clean-up your diet.

14-Day Clean-Eating Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories
No-Sugar Diet Plan

Clean-Eating Meal Plan on a Budget

Take a break from refined sugar and processed foods with this vegan detox meal plan.

7-Day Vegan Sugar-Detox Meal Plan
Kick-start healthy eating habits with this 3-day clean-eating meal plan.

3-Day Clean-Eating Kick-Start Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

23 Easy Clean-Eating Lunches That Beat Holiday Burnout

These clean-eating lunch recipes focus on whole foods while limiting processed foods and refined grains.

This easy clean-eating meal plan features healthy whole foods and limits processed items to help you get back on track with healthy habits.

14-Day Clean-Eating Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories
Give your body a break from sugar with this cleansing sugar-detox meal plan.

7-Day Sugar-Detox Meal Plan: 1,800 Calories
30 Days of Healthy Whole Food Dinners

Clean up your diet and cut out processed foods with our 30-day challenge.

Clean-Eating Challenge
30-Day Clean Eating Meal Plan

Clean-Eating Lunch Ideas for Work

What are Emulsifiers and Why Are They in My Food?

Quick, clean and satisfying, this wholesome clean-eating meal plan sets you up for a healthy and successful day.

1-Day Clean-Eating Meal Plan
Spice up your meals—and boost your health!—with staple herbs & spices you probably have in your pantry right now.

Eight of the World's Healthiest Spices & Herbs You Should Be Eating
Make following a gluten-free diet easy with this 14-day meal plan.

14-Day Gluten-Free Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories
Give your body a break from sugar and lose weight with this cleansing 1,500-calorie sugar-detox meal plan.

7-Day Sugar-Detox Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories
Lose weight, lower blood sugars and work towards reversing prediabetes in this easy 7-day meal plan.

Prediabetes Diet Plan: 1,500 Calories
We challenge you to eat fewer processed foods and less sugar this month.

Ready to Take Our 30-Day Real Food Challenge? Here's What You Need to Know
Cut-out refined sugar and processed foods with this easy-to-follow vegan sugar-detox meal plan.

7-Day Vegan Sugar-Detox Meal Plan: 1,800 Calories
5 Amazing Health Benefits of Apples

5 Amazing Health Benefits of Apples
14-Day Gluten-Free Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories

14-Day Gluten-Free Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories
Clean Eating Buyer's Guide to Seafood

Clean Eating Buyer's Guide to Seafood
Cut-out refined sugar and processed foods with this easy-to-follow vegan sugar-detox meal plan.

7-Day Vegan Sugar-Detox Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories
Hit reset with this clean-eating vegetarian meal plan for weight loss.

Clean-Eating Vegetarian Meal Plan to Lose Weight: 1,500 Calories
Clean-Eating Buyer's Guide to Chicken

Clean-Eating Buyer's Guide to Chicken
10 Ways to Spring-Clean Your Diet

10 Ways to Spring-Clean Your Diet
Best Carbs for Clean Eating

Best Carbs for Clean Eating
Clean up your eating habits with 7 days of fresh & healthy recipes.

7-Day Clean-Eating Meal Plan
This simple clean-eating meal plan for summer makes it easy to lose weight, with a week of fresh and delicious meals.

Clean-Eating Meal Plan for Summer: 1,200 Calories
Lose weight, lower blood sugars and work towards reversing prediabetes in this easy 7-day meal plan.

Prediabetes Diet Plan: 2,000 Calories
