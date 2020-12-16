Special Diets

We're here to help you choose foods that will help you feel your best, whether it's for a healthy heart, a gluten-free diet, weight loss goals or a low-carb diet. With delicious recipes, registered dietitian created meal plans and articles to help you eat to feel better.

Healthy Eating Habits

These 3 Healthy Habits Can Boost Your Mood, According to Research
They may be basic, but they can have a big impact on mental health
Best Fruits to Eat for Immunity
Vitamin C is an important nutrient for your immune system. These fruits help deliver.
16 Vegan Dinners Perfect for the Mediterranean Diet
These recipes are full of legumes, whole grains and vegetables, which are all staples of the Mediterranean diet.
6 Mistakes You're Making When Trying to Lower Your Blood Pressure
If you have high blood pressure, make sure you're not actually making it worse instead of making it better. Here are 6 mistakes you might be making, and how to fix them.
22 Vegetarian Diabetes-Friendly Dinners to Make on Weeknights
These healthy recipes are low in sodium, saturated fat and calories, which makes it easy (and delicious) to follow a healthy eating pattern.
21 Fall Dinners For a Healthy Cholesterol
These delicious, filling dinners don't just contain seasonal produce like sweet potatoes, butternut squash and more delicious root veggies. They also include ingredients that can help you maintain a healthy cholesterol, like pistachios, almonds, garlic, salmon and more.
"I Tried It..."

I Quit Alcohol for 30 Days and It Was Pretty Much Amazing
This just in: My stomach has never been flatter.
I Went Vegan for One Year to Manage Heart Disease–Here’s What Happened
Cardiovascular disease affects nearly half of all adults in the U.S.—and it was knocking on writer Paul Greenberg’s door. So he asked the question: Could shifting to a vegan diet get his blood pressure and cholesterol in check?
I Gave Up Sugar for 30 Days-Here's What Happened
I Tried the Ketogenic Diet for 30 Days and Here's What Happened
Here's What Happened When I Drank More Water for 30 Days
I Cooked My Family Vegetarian Dinners for 30 Days and Here's What Happened

ThePrep: High-Protein Dinners That Feel Like a Hug

These comforting dinners also double as satisfying, so you won't be left feeling starved an hour after eating.

All Special Diets

