Popular Diet Program Reviews

EatingWell food and nutrition experts review some of the most popular diet programs to see if they're worth trying.

Understanding Different Diets

Low-Carb vs. Keto: See How These Two Popular Diets Compare
Low-carb or keto - which is better?
What Is the Vertical Diet?
What to eat, what to avoid and should you try the Vertical Diet? We'll tell you.
The Anti-Inflammatory Diet: Is It Right for You?
Find out more about what an anti-inflammatory diet, which foods to eat and avoid on the anti-inflammatory diet and if it's a good choice for you.
What Is a Healthy PCOS Diet?
High insulin levels can lead to many health issues. For women with PCOS, weight gain isn't uncommon, and losing weight can be difficult. A healthy PCOS diet helps you manage your blood sugar levels, treat symptoms and maintain your weight.
Why the Mediterranean Diet Is So Healthy
Learn more about the world's healthiest diet and how it can help you feel your best.
What Is a Low-FODMAP Diet and What Can You Eat?
This restrictive elimination diet isn't meant to be sustained long-term. Learn how to get started, what foods are allowed, what foods you should watch out for, and why it may be beneficial for you.
Tips for Popular Diets

7 Science-Backed Lessons We Learned From the Real Mediterranean Diet
This storied heart-healthy diet was first studied the island of Crete. Learn what made their diet so healthy.
Complete Keto Diet Food List: What You Can and Cannot Eat If You're on a Ketogenic Diet
Make eating keto a lot easier with this comprehensive keto diet food list—plus learn if it's the right diet for you.
5 Tricks to Steal from the Paleo Diet
The Complete Paleo Diet Food List: What to Eat and What to Avoid
The Health Benefits of Eating a Plant-Based Diet and How to Get Started
The Carnivore Diet: What You Need to Know
What is the Dukan Diet? Here's What a Dietitian Has to Say

The Dukan Diet promises rapid weight loss after following four specific phases that includes eating lean protein, oat bran and other approved foods. But is it healthy? Here's what a dietitian thinks.

All Popular Diet Program Reviews

I Tried the Ketogenic Diet for 30 Days and Here's What Happened
Ketogenic Diet 101: A Beginner's Guide
What Can You Eat on a Vegetarian Keto Diet?
Carb Cycling Diet—What Is It? Does It Work?
7-Day Souping Meal Plan
Does a Healthy Keto Diet Plan Even Exist?
The Not-So-Sexy Side Effects of Keto
​The Whole30 Diet: Pros & Cons, Plus What You Need to Know Before You Get Started
Can Your Multivitamin Help You Slim Down?
Is The Raw Diet Healthy? Here's What the Science Says
Should You Try the Whole30 Diet If You Have Diabetes?
Ultimate Guide to the Vegan Diet
Elimination Diet: What It Is and When To Do It
Should You Follow the Ketogenic Diet?
The Paleo Diet: Is Eating Like Our (Very Distant) Ancestors Really a Good Idea?
Do You Need An Omega-3 Supplement?
