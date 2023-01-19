Zoe Adjonyoh

Title: Contributing Writer



Location: New York, New York



Education: M.A. in Creative & Life Writing, Goldsmiths, University of London

- L.L.B. in Law, University of Greenwich



Expertise: Food politics, decolonizing the food industry, diversity, equity and inclusion; African food systems

- Author of Zoe's Ghana Kitchen

- Spoke at Harvard University about the history of African food and how it has shaped the global food ecosystem



Experience



Zoe Adjonyoh is a chef, writer, entrepreneur and founder of Zoe's Ghana Kitchen. Through her mission to bring the great flavors of West Africa to a wider audience, Zoe has served modern West African food at supper clubs around the world, at her own restaurant in Brixton in south London, and at various pop-ups, street food stalls and events since 2010.



At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Zoe converted her entire catering operation into an online spice store selling house spice blends, salt mixes and single-origin ingredients from small, independent organic farms in West Africa. It also became a community kitchen to feed those most impacted by the pandemic (including National Health Service staff) in her East London community of Hackney, serving 500 meals per week out of her home.



In April 2020, Zoe launched Black Book Global, a representation agency and platform for people of color in the food industry, and released a podcast called Cooking Up Consciousness. Most recently, Zoe has joined the boards of The New American Table and God's Love We Deliver.