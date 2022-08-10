Yotam Ottolenghi
Peach, Raspberry & Watercress Salad with Five-Spice Bacon
1
Sweet peaches and raspberries stud the peppery watercress to make this savory fruit salad recipe gorgeous. But what makes it so delicious is the crisp bacon coated in the delightfully sticky-sweet maple-port wine glaze.
