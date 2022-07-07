Yejin Choi
Yejin Choi
Title: EatingWell Contributor
Location: Danbury, Connecticut
Education: B.A. in Culinary Arts and Nutrition, Johnson & Wales University
Expertise: Baking; pastries; French, American, Cuban and Korean cuisines
- Co-owner of Rooted Seeds Catering
- More than 15 years of professional cooking experience
Experience
Yejin Choi comes to EatingWell with more than 15 years of professional cooking experience. In that time, she also gained 10 years of baking and pastry experience. She has written for StarChefs and Epicurious.
Yejin is the pastry and service half of the private catering duo at Rooted Seeds Catering with her chef husband, Joseph Buenconsejo. She was born and raised in Queens, New York, where she graduated from washing scallions and peeling garlic to cooking full Korean meals alongside her mom and grandma.
After graduating from Johnson & Wales University with a culinary arts and nutrition degree, she worked in kitchens and bakeries around NYC and the Catskills.
Throughout her professional culinary career, Yejin gained experience in French, American, Cuban and Korean cuisines. She also worked in bakeries and was the pastry chef at Scribner's Catskill Lodge. She currently prepares cakes and pastries for her catering clientele.
Due to the specific needs of her clients, Yejin is well-versed in food allergies, aversions, dietary restrictions and appropriate substitutions.
About EatingWell
EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us.
