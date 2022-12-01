Yanique Pitter

Title: Contributing Writer

Location: New Haven, Connecticut

Education: B.S. in Health Sciences (Nutrition), University of Bridgeport

Expertise: Food, nutrition, natural health, wellness, recipes, healthy lifestyle, cooking

Experience

Yanique Pitter is a freelance natural health writer and diet technician. She's spent thousands of hours learning, counseling and practicing nutrition, wellness and fitness throughout her college years. Yanique has knowledge and personal experience in the realms of holistic and natural health, nutrition, fitness, wellness and food.
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com