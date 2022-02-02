Portrait of Wendy Lopez
Wendy Lopez
As a registered dietitian nutritionist, Wendy Lopez is passionate about accessible and inclusive nutrition education. She is the co-author of the cookbook 28-Day Plant-Powered Health Reboot, the co-host of the Food Heaven Podcast and the co-founder of Food Heaven, an online platform that provides resources on cooking, intuitive eating and body respect. She has a food and nutrition column in Self magazine and is a recipe developer for a number of national food brands.