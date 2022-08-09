These healthy dumplings have a juicy filling so they don't need to be served with a dipping sauce, but offer them with a little chili oil if you'd like. Look for dumpling wrappers in the produce section of your supermarket or at an Asian market.
The mild flavor of deliciously soft (but still surprisingly crunchy) wood ear mushrooms is a perfect canvas for the vinegary marinade in this healthy salad. This recipe uses dried wood ears, so make sure you soak them overnight the day before.
The real magic of this recipe lies in the way the dough is rolled, coiled, stacked and then rolled again to create a pancake. When pan-fried, it's layered with flavor and flaky on the outside while chewy on the inside. Serve these delicious and healthy pancakes with black vinegar or chili sauce for dipping.
The name of this flavor-drenched dish aptly translates to "fried sauce noodles." A pork- and tofu-flecked sauce gets its savory powers from three layers of distinctive soy condiments. Tossed with thick wheat noodles, the result is satisfying and quite comforting.