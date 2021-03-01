Chef Vivian Howard's book, This Will Make It Taste Good, is all about creating homemade condiments and seasonings, then using them to boost the flavor in other recipes. This fruit preserves recipe makes a big batch, but there many ways to use it beyond just spreading it on a piece of toast. Use it to make a glaze for meat, chicken or fish, stir it into yogurt, pair it with cheese for an appetizer, or even shake some into a cocktail.
Chef Vivian Howard's new book, This Will Make It Taste Good, is all about creating homemade condiments and seasonings, then using them to boost the flavor in other recipes. This salmon is from her chapter on fruit preserves. A glaze made from fruit preserves and jalapeño provides the perfect amount of sweet and spicy flavor to salmon. If you don't like a lot of heat, discard the ribs and seeds from your jalapeño before adding it to the sauce.
Enjoy this refreshing healthy salad recipe as a side dish or dice the tomatoes, watermelon and avocado smaller (1/2- to 1/4-inch pieces) and serve as a condiment for grilled fish, shrimp or chicken.
A brine can be as simple as equal parts vinegar and water, but for exceptional pickles you want to add seasoning. This brine recipe lets you mix and match whole spices, ground spices, heat givers, fresh herbs and aromatics however suits your fancy. Be sure to make enough liquid to cover everything in your jar--and remember that any vinegars you swap in have to be 5% acidity or greater (it's indicated on the label) to ensure a proper pickle.
The easiest, fastest way to boost a simple dish? Keep a jar of flavor-packed pickle on hand. A perfect combo of sweet and sour, this chunky tomato-pepper relish, aka "pea helper," dresses up a bowl of black-eyed peas, crowder peas, lima beans--any old legume you can think of. Hence the nickname! This makes the perfect hostess gift because it's unique and versatile. And let's face it, who doesn't want their beans to be more exciting?
Allowing the salad to sit for at least 30 minutes before serving means the raw vegetables get a chance to soak up the tangy-sweet dressing in this healthy side dish recipe. Serve with grilled chicken, steak, mushrooms or tofu.