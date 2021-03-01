Homemade Fruit Preserves Rating: Unrated New!

Chef Vivian Howard's book, This Will Make It Taste Good, is all about creating homemade condiments and seasonings, then using them to boost the flavor in other recipes. This fruit preserves recipe makes a big batch, but there many ways to use it beyond just spreading it on a piece of toast. Use it to make a glaze for meat, chicken or fish, stir it into yogurt, pair it with cheese for an appetizer, or even shake some into a cocktail.