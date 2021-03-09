Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD

As a senior digital editor, Victoria covers content aimed at making healthy eating easier through meal prep, healthy grocery store finds and super-simple weeknight recipes. She writes the weekly dinner plan newsletter, ThePrep, and creates monthly videos for the Prep School video series. Victoria loves getting outside in Vermont, where she lives with her husband, David, and dog, Mookie, whether it’s for a long walk, skiing, gardening in the backyard or a day on beautiful Lake Champlain.

The #1 Way to Eat More Fruit, According to a Dietitian
Smoothies are a delicious and sure-fire way to help you eat more fruit.
ThePrep: The Easiest 3-Ingredient Dinners You'll Ever Make
Not counting basics we all have in our kitchen, like olive oil, salt and pepper, three ingredients are all you need to get this week's delicious dinners on the table.
This Is the #1 Way to Keep Your Microwave Clean
This silicone topper is my secret to cutting down on splatter and keeping my microwave sparkling clean.
ThePrep: Comfort Food Dinners for Spring
I'm combining my two current cravings to create this week of comfort-food dinners for spring.
ThePrep: 5-Ingredient Dinners for a Stress-Free Week
These flavorful dinners use five ingredients (not including basics like salt, pepper and oil) and prove that you don't need much to make a great meal.
These $15 Eye Patches Are Perfect for Soothing Puffy Eyes
Plus, they just feel really good and are super affordable.
ThePrep: High-Fiber 15-Minute Dinners
This week of high-fiber dinners will help you feel your best, plus save you a ton of time in the kitchen.
If You Get Regular Headaches or Migraines—You Need to Try This $10 Freezable Eye Mask
With over 5,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, this eye mask delivers cooling pain relief, especially if you get tension headaches or migraines that start in your forehead area.
You Can Easily Turn an Avocado Pit into a Plant with this TikTok Hack
In just four easy steps, you can sprout your own avocado plant from a simple avocado pit.
ThePrep: High-Protein 400-Calorie Meals
A week of healthy, high-protein dinners that clock in right around 400 calories to help you feel your best.
This TikTok Trend for Baked Feta and Cherry Tomato Pasta May Be the Tastiest One Yet
This might just be our favorite food trend of all time.
ThePrep: Mediterranean Comfort Food Dinners
You get the best of both worlds with this week of healthy Mediterranean-inspired comfort foods.
ThePrep: A Week of 20-Minute Dinners to Make Healthy Eating Easy
Whether you're trying to eat healthier or just want to get a tasty dinner on the table, this week of easy 20-minute meals will help.
ThePrep: 30-Minute Soup, Salad and Other Light Dinners
A week of light but satisfying soups, salads and more to help up my veggie count!
The #1 Thing You Can Do This Year for Better Health
Forget fad diets, forget tedious calorie counting and instead try eating more fiber to help you lose weight, balance blood sugars, protect your heart and help you get healthier in every way this year.
ThePrep: A Week of Healthy Lunches to Power Your Week
30-minutes of simple meal-prep means you have yourself a week of healthy lunches! And don't worry, we included a dinner plan too.
The #1 Salad You Need to Make This Winter to Get Your Veggies In
When people think about healthy eating or losing weight, salad likely pops into their head. But in the dead of winter, salad doesn't necessarily scream "crave-worthy". That is, until you try this super easy and seriously delicious Massaged Kale Salad.
ThePrep: Easy High-Protein Dinners to Kick Off a Healthy Year
This week of healthy high-protein dinners will help you feel your best as you tackle the first week of the new year.
ThePrep: 400-Calorie Mediterranean Dinners to Get Back on Track
These balanced dinners, which incorporate the principles of the Mediterranean diet, will help you get back to feeling your best.
ThePrep: My Favorite Go-To Dinners for the Holidays
However you plan to spend the holidays this year, this week of crowd-pleasing dinners will help you do so deliciously.
Fig & Goat Cheese Puff Pastry Roll
Buttery puff pastry is a tasty shortcut ingredient that can be used in many delicious ways. Here we roll out a pastry sheet and cover it with fig jam and crumbled goat cheese, then roll it up into a log and bake it. The end result is a sweet-and-savory appetizer that looks and tastes impressive, especially considering it has just three ingredients.
Baked Brie with Blackberry Jam
Baked Brie is a classic, crowd-pleasing party appetizer, whether it's wrapped up in a pastry, in bite-size form or covered in a fruity jam, like in this recipe. In this easy 3-ingredient appetizer, we top a wheel of Brie with blackberry jam, bake for 10 minutes and serve with crisp apple slices (or crackers). It's so simple yet so delicious, you'll wonder why you don't make it more often!
Blood Orange, Gin & Prosecco Cocktail
With its deep-red color, freshly squeezed blood orange juice adds a beautiful hue to this festive cocktail. Mix in some gin and prosecco and you have yourself a simple but fancy 3-ingredient sipper. Before you juice your orange, save a nice slice of it for garnish. Garnish with a thyme sprig and enjoy!
Baileys & Chambord Spiked Hot Cocoa
Who doesn't love a good boozy hot chocolate? Here we amped up hot chocolate with Baileys Irish Cream and Chambord, which is a raspberry liqueur. While it's certainly delicious as is, garnish with whipped cream, marshmallows or another favorite topping to take this festive drink to the next level.
Apricot, Prosciutto & Parmesan Bites
These 3-ingredient apricot, Parmesan and prosciutto bites are as simple to make as they look, and they taste even better. Simply layer each ingredient on top of the other and secure with a toothpick for an easy bite-size starter.
