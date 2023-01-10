Vasudha Viswanath

Title: Contributing Writer



Location: New York, New York



Expertise: Vegetarian and vegan cooking, low-carb cooking

-Author of The Vegetarian Reset

-Founder of We Ate Well, a wellness website featuring low-carb vegetarian recipes



Experience



Vasudha Viswanath is the founder of We Ate Well, a community for foodies that focuses on eating mindfully and sustainably on a vegetarian diet. She is a lifelong vegetarian and passionate home cook. Her journey into eating healthy started with a doctor's note about her elevated blood sugar after a routine physical. She transformed the way she cooked to cut out excessive starch and sugar and has never felt better. After spending more than a decade on Wall Street, Vasudha left her career in finance to write a cookbook and create We Ate Well. She grew up in Bangalore, India, and now lives in New York City with her husband and daughter.