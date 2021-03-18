Vanessa Rissetto M.S., RD, CDN

Although she has a Masters degree in Marketing from New York University, Vanessa's first true love is science. Always inquisitive, she sought out the help of a Registered Dietitian in 2004 in order to understand the role food plays in one's overall health and build a better relationship with food. Fast forward to the fall of 2006, when she began her first class in the Nutrition and Food Studies program on her way to being a registered dietitian herself, hoping to make a positive impact on people as they navigate their way through understanding nutrition.

Vanessa received her M.S. in Marketing at NYU and completed her Dietetic Internship at Mount Sinai Hospital where she worked as a Senior Dietitian for five years. She is certified in Adult Weight Management (Levels I & II) by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Her work in private practice also includes treatment of GI disorders, bariatric surgery, weight management, PCOS, and family nutrition. She is mostly interested in helping clients to take an active role in their health journey, any of her clients can tell you she motivates and ensures that they always achieve success. Vanessa was named by Essence magazine as one of the top 5 black nutritionists that will change the way you think about food and currently serves as the Dietetic Internship Director at New York University.