Vallery Lomas
Vallery Lomas
Vallery Lomas
Title: Contributor
Location: New York, New York
Education: B.A. in Psychology, University of Southern California; J.D., USC Gould School of Law
Expertise: Baking, Southern cuisine
- Cookbook author of Life Is What You Bake It
- Winner of The Great American Baking Show, Season 4
Experience
Vallery Lomas is a cookbook author and blogger who is best known for winning Season 4 of The Great American Baking Show. She has appeared on the Today show, Live with Kelly & Ryan and the History Channel.
Her articles have been featured in Food & Wine, Epicurious, The Kitchn, Self, Southern Kitchen, Food52, Fine Cooking, The Wall Street Journal, Taste of Home, The New York Times, The Washington Post and other publications and websites.
A lawyer-turned-baker and food writer, Vallery credits a visit to Paris and its bakeries for becoming a professional cook. She identifies growing up in the South and the recipes she learned from her two grandmothers as inspirations for her baking success. Her motto is "When life gives you lemons, make lemon curd."
She is the host of Vallery Bakes Your Questions, a Food Network digital original.
