Tori Martinet, MS, RD

Highlights



Over 10 years of experience in culinary nutrition

Licensed registered dietitian

Self-taught cook

Began career as a performance dietitian working with collegiate athletes

Worked 5+ years as corporate director of wellness & sustainability for Restaurant Associates, an onsite dining management company

Owner of Tori's Table, a private practice dedicated to teaching cooking skills and kitchen confidence for individuals looking to improve their food relationships



Experience



Tori served over half a decade as the corporate director of wellness and sustainability for Restaurant Associates, the nation's premier onsite dining management company in New York City. In her role as the only non-chef member of the corporate culinary team, she supported over 150 accounts serving over 100,000 meals per day.



Tori's culinary nutrition experience ranges across venues in corporate dining, museums, cultural centers, and restaurants with clients like Google, Citigroup, Conde Nast, the World Bank Group, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Harvard Business School, and the US Open tennis tournament. Managing a team of dietitians, Tori spearheaded efforts across menu innovation, recipe development and nutrient analysis, menuing and ingredient standards, and chef training, as well as sustainability initiatives related to single-use packaging, food waste, and sourcing.



Tori has served as a guest lecturer for NYU and Columbia University Teachers College and has served as a preceptor to over 60 dietetic interns from Columbia.



Tori has contributed recipes, original photos, and quotes to a multitude of media outlets like POPSUGAR, Men's Journal, Shape, and served as a content editor for "The Athlete's Fix," a book dedicated to athletes with special dietary needs.



Currently, Tori's passion is in helping individuals have healthy food relationships, cooking skills, and kitchen confidence. Through her private practice, Tori's Table, she has a hand in consulting, writing, recipe development, food photography, one-on-one nutrition counseling, and group cooking workshops. She's a proud auntie to her niece and nephew and true to her nature as a native of San Diego, she loves to spend her free time at the beach.



Education



Tori graduated from Pitzer College in 2009 with a bachelor's degree in cellular & molecular neuroscience and a minor in Spanish. She went on to pursue her master's in nutrition & exercise physiology at Columbia University Teachers College, which she earned in 2014. She then completed her dietetic internship through Wellness Workdays, emphasizing performance nutrition and corporate wellness. She is a licensed registered dietitian.