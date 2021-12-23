Thérèse Nelson is a New York-based chef with over 20 years of experience. In addition to her culinary work, she is a writer whose focus centers on the intersection of Black culture and identity in food. She is the host of the Black Food Folks x Whetstone Media podcast Black Desserts and the founder of BlackCulinaryHistory.com, an organization she established in 2008 to connect Black chefs, preserve Black heritage throughout the African Atlantic, promote and share the work of her colleagues and help build the legacy being constructed by Black chefs for future generations.