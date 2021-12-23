Thérèse Nelson

Thérèse Nelson is a New York-based chef with over 20 years of experience. In addition to her culinary work, she is a writer whose focus centers on the intersection of Black culture and identity in food. She is the host of the Black Food Folks x Whetstone Media podcast Black Desserts and the founder of BlackCulinaryHistory.com, an organization she established in 2008 to connect Black chefs, preserve Black heritage throughout the African Atlantic, promote and share the work of her colleagues and help build the legacy being constructed by Black chefs for future generations.
19 Festive Recipes to Celebrate Kwanzaa
Gallery
Kwanzaa is a community-centered holiday and, because of that, the table you set should feed a crowd, and then some.
Advertisement
The Origins and Traditions of Kwanzaa—Plus the Delicious Ways People Celebrate Today
Video
Kwanzaa is a holiday that evolves with the times and has a particular resonance in this era of social change.
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com