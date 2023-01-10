Tambra Raye Stevenson, MPH, MA

Title: Contributing Writer



Location: Washington, D.C.



Education: B.S. in Nutritional Sciences, Oklahoma State University

M.P.H. in Health Communication, Tufts University School of Medicine

M.A. in Media, Technology and Democracy, American University School of Communication



Expertise: African diaspora cuisine, nutrition security, women food leadership, food policy, food equity

- Invited to the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health in 2022

- Gave a TEDx talk on how women are reclaiming their food as medicine



Experience



Tambra Raye Stevenson is an award-winning nutrition advocate, author and food policymaker. With a flair for African fabrics, food traditions and travel, Tambra has set her culinary destination to the motherland in reclaiming her heritage through food. She enjoys sharing the gastronomic and cultural contributions of women and the food from the African diaspora. Tambra has devoted her career to championing an inclusive food system and preserving the nutrition and food of the African diaspora. She has given many talks on African nutrition, food as medicine, Black women in the food system and food equity.



Tambra is the founder of WANDA, Women Advancing Nutrition Dietetics and Agriculture, a pipeline and platform for women and girls as "food sheroes" in Africa and the diaspora to lead in building better food systems for healthier communities. As a champion for foods of the African diaspora for health and identity, Tambra is also the founder of NativSol Kitchen, which provides Pan-African nutrition education. She is passionate about expanding access to healthy food and nutrition services and serves on several committees and boards working toward comprehensive nutrition policy reform.