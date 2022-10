Tamara Duker Freuman, M.S., RDN, CDN

: Contributing Writer: New York, New York: B.A. in Comparative Area Studies, Duke University; M.S. in Foreign Service, Georgetown University; M.S. in Clinical Nutrition, New York University: Digestive health, general nutrition, management of digestive symptoms through diet, fiber and its properties, gluten-free diets/restricted diets* Author of The Bloated Belly Whisperer* Nationally known gastroenterologistTamara Duker Freuman, M.S., RD, CDN, is a nationally regarded expert in dietary management of digestive conditions, with over 12 years of clinical experience in leading New York City gastroenterology practices. She helps over 1,000 patients per year through her clinical work.She sees complex patients with a variety of digestive conditions, from irritable bowel syndrome, motility disorders and pelvic floor dysfunction to inflammatory bowel disease, mast cell disorders and severe food intolerances/sensitivities.Tamara is also a nationally known health writer whose advice is read by hundreds of thousands of people each month on the U.S. News Health Eat + Run blog and syndicate. Her advice has been featured in leading TV, print, radio/podcast and online media, including Good Morning America, Live With Kelly & Ryan, Inside Edition, National Public Radio; The Washington Post, Reader's Digest, Prevention, Women's Health, HuffPost, CNN.com, Self.com and Business Insider.She is the author of The Bloated Belly Whisperer, the first-of-its-kind book to address the many causes of abdominal bloating. Her second book, Regular, to be published in spring 2023, will take on the issue of diagnosing and managing the many causes of diarrhea and constipation.Tamara serves as an expert reviewer on the Medical Review Board of U.S. News Health, on the advisory board of the GI Institute and as an advisor and consultant to OSHI Health, a leading virtual gastrointestinal care clinic. She is also a clinical preceptor to dietetic interns through Teacher's College at Columbia University and is a frequent lecturer in academic and professional settings.