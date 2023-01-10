Suzanne Barr

Title: Contributing Writer



Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida



Education: Certification in Culinary Arts, Gastronomicom

Certification in Culinary Arts, Natural Gourmet Institute



Expertise: Cooking, self-care, whole foods

- Recipient of Restaurants Canada award for Social Advocate of the Year

- Board member of Food Share, member of Chefs' Manifesto



Experience



Chef Suzanne Barr is known for her flair for fresh comfort food and her passion for local community, food security and advocacy. Her career as a chef, author, social activist and culinary mentor is inspired by both her parents, two novice chefs who instilled a lifelong passion for the role that food plays in nourishing the body and soul. Chef Suzanne's expansive culinary career includes her role as the inaugural chef-in-residence at the Gladstone House in Toronto, Canada; owner of Saturday Dinette; and head chef and owner of True True Diner, a diner that paid homage to the sites of many civil rights sit-ins.



Suzanne is a relentless advocate for food security, marginalized communities, mental health, pay equity, nutrition literacy and food sustainability. Her truest form of self-expression is empowering and mentoring other women chefs. Suzanne's book, My Ackee Tree: A Chef's Memoir of Finding Home in the Kitchen, takes readers on a personal journey of food, family, self-discovery and motherhood that leads Suzanne home—in the kitchen, closer to her Jamaican heritage. Suzanne's food philosophy is simple: to create nutritious, flavorful and comforting foods made with local, accessible ingredients.