Susanne A. Davis

Plum Custard Tart
Roasted plums and creamy custard combine in this stunning plum tart recipe. A walnut crust adds nutty flavor to complete this seasonal dessert.
Make-Ahead Strawberry Frozen Yogurt
3
An ice cream maker allows you to create your own frozen desserts with wholesome ingredients like fruit and yogurt. This one is a terrific alternative to commercial ice cream. It is fat-free and, even though it contains some sugar, it is very low in calories. When strawberries are not in season, frozen are a fine alternative.
Watermelon Sorbet
2
This incredibly refreshing icy dessert is made without using an ice cream maker.
Walnut Pastry Dough
1
This delicious, versatile crust can also be made with hazelnuts, almonds or pecans.
Corned Beef Hash
2
A comforting dish with a healthier profile.
Sweet Potato, Corn & Black Bean Hash
15
Quick and easy hashes are fabulous one-pot meals for those nights when getting dinner on the table fast is a priority.
