Education: B.A. in History and English, cum laude, Tulane University
Expertise: Groceries, budgeting, shopping, product testing, recipe development, news, food and culture, health foods, health trends, chef profiles, travel, luxury
- Widely published food writer and recipe developer - Started writing for EatingWell in 2021
Experience
Su-Jit Lin is a freelance journalist who has written about food, travel and culture since 2007 for publications that include EatingWell, Well + Good, HuffPost, Serious Eats, Simply Recipes, The Spruce Eats, Yummly, AllRecipes, Al Jazeera, The Kitchn, Epicurious and others.
She grew up in a suburban New York restaurant kitchen, cut her teeth writing about dining in New Orleans, dove voraciously into local makers on Long Island, and is now honing her sword—er, pen—in the Atlanta area.
Growing up in a commercial kitchen as the product of two generations of chefs, one could say food is not only in Su-Jit's belly but also in her blood. She has an intimate perspective of what life is like behind the line and often writes from that lens, especially when highlighting the makers of her community. She has served as food editor for Where Y'at Magazine in New Orleans and a columnist for Edible Long Island, in addition to being a contributing writer specializing in food for various local and national publications.
She is a storyteller first and everything else second. However, her person can be found traveling for food, working off the food at the gym, off on an adventure, or writing about all of the above and how they shape the human experience.
About EatingWell
