Stephanie Olson

Peach pie tastes like the essence of summer. If using fresh peaches, make sure they are ripe but firm. (Frozen peaches can also be used. There's no need to thaw them.) The lattice crust looks stunning and is not difficult to do (see our how-to video, below), but if you're pressed for time, simply place the second crust on top and cut three slits in the dough to vent steam.