Stephanie Olson

Rosemary and ginger add a flavorful twist to a classic citrusy gin cocktail topped with a little bubbly for a festive libation.
Instead of topping your apple pie with a full crust, cover the dough in cinnamon sugar, roll it up and slice it like cinnamon rolls to make beautiful cinnamon swirls to top the pie. The fragrant cinnamon bun-like topping makes homemade apple pie even more special!
A healthy peach cobbler is an old-fashioned, crowd-pleasing dessert that showcases summer's sweet produce. Use fresh peaches when they are in season. The rest of the year, you can use frozen peaches for a quick and easy homemade dessert.
Peach pie tastes like the essence of summer. If using fresh peaches, make sure they are ripe but firm. (Frozen peaches can also be used. There's no need to thaw them.) The lattice crust looks stunning and is not difficult to do (see our how-to video, below), but if you're pressed for time, simply place the second crust on top and cut three slits in the dough to vent steam.
Elderflower adds sweet and fruity notes that mingle seamlessly with mint in this refreshing Champagne cocktail.
This recipe takes cornbread to the next level with added spice from green chiles and cheesy Cheddar on top.