Stefanie Ellis

Education: B.A. in English Education, summa cum laude, University of Missouri-Saint Louis; Certificate in Basic Patisserie, Le Cordon Bleu London
Expertise: Pastry and desserts, upcycling and circular economy, composting, aquaculture
- Certified Master Composter and Soil Builder - Missouri Journalism Contest, first place
Experience
Stephanie Ellis is a freelance food writer with two decades of experience writing about food, culture and the people who devote their lives to producing and creating food. Her preferred area of focus is those making positive changes to our land, waters and waste streams, and her work in EatingWell reflects that.
Her features and essays have been published in BBC Travel, Saveur, USA Today, VegNews, Northwest Travel & Life, Seattle magazine, St. Louis magazine, the Seattle Times, The Washington Post and other publications and websites.
Stefanie spent her childhood in kitchens on two continents, resulting in a great love for exploring the culinary gems of home cooks, professional chefs, producers and growers in every corner of the world. She learned early on that food is the most natural way of truly absorbing the heart of a culture.
She is a certified Master Composter and Soil Builder, is an award-winning writer and was awarded a scholarship to attend the highly regarded Greenbrier Symposium for Professional Food Writers.
Stefanie does full-time food and travel freelancing along with PR and content for her own company, Ellis PR and Marketing.
About EatingWell
EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us.