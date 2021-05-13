Stacey Ballis

Stacey Ballis is the author of ten novels of culinary fiction including, Off the Menu, Out to Lunch, Recipe for Disaster, Wedding Girl and How to Change a Life as well as a digital cookbook, Big Delicious Life. Her nonfiction essays have appeared in several anthologies, and her food writings and recipes have appeared in Food & Wine Magazine, EatingWell Magazine, The Chicago Tribune, Bake From Scratch Magazine, Plate Magazine, MyRecipes.com, ExtraCrispy.com, TheTakeout.com, AllRecipes.com, and a recipe of hers was adapted for use in The New York Times. She was the recipe developer and culinary consultant for The Self-Care Cookbook by Frank Ardito. Stacey lives in Chicago with her husband and is currently at work on a new full-length work of fiction.
