Sophie Johnson

Sophie Johnson is EatingWell's Social Media Editor. A die-hard food lover and obsessed with all things social, she is responsible for managing EatingWell's Instagram, Facebook and Twitter accounts. When she's not hunting for the latest Whipped Coffee, you'll find her mixing up whiskey sours in her kitchen, reading cookbooks cover-to-cover or out running around Vermont with her Newfypoo, Augustus.

9 Rules for How to Make a Perfect Cup of Coffee
Video
Become a coffee guru with these simple steps for the best cup of joe, right at home.
Advertisement
How to Order Healthy at Chipotle
Video
We broke down the menu to show you healthy Chipotle options, from burritos to bowls. Here's how to save up to 900 calories and make your Chipotle run healthy.
Best Food-Storage Container Ideas to Break Your Plastic Habit
Article
Whether you're cutting back on plastic for health reasons or for the environment (or both), here are some of our editors' favorite reusable glass, stainless-steel and silicone storage containers.
How to Throw the Ultimate Backyard BBQ on a Budget
Article
Host an inexpensive evening of grilling and dining al fresco with these easy cookout recipes and party tips.
How to Make the Best Vegan Pie
Article
Learn how to make a vegan pie with a flaky, buttery crust (without the butter!) and a luscious pumpkin or apple filling that's completely plant-based. We have baking substitutions that will have your guests asking, "Is this pie really vegan?"
The Best Chain Restaurants for Antibiotic-Free Meat
Article
8 Pumpkin Spice Products Better (and Healthier!) than a Pumpkin Spice Latte
Article
The Summer Essential You Didn't Know You Needed: Rosé Wine Pouches
Article
Relive your childhood and simultaneously enjoy happy hour with Capri Sun-esque pouches of Rosé.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Four Snack Boards Better Than the Big Game
Article
How to Cook Bacon Perfectly & 4 Easy Ways to Use It in Healthy Recipes
Article
Get perfectly cooked bacon every time whether you fry it on the stove, bake it in the oven or cook it in the microwave with these easy instructions. Plus, find ideas for using bacon while still keeping meals healthy.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com