Sonoko Sakai standing next to a table with a a salad and a pot of miso soup next to a bowl of Chicken Miso Curry
Why One Cookbook Author Starts Every Morning with a Bowl of Miso Soup—Plus, Other Ways to Use Miso
Article
This fermented bean paste has been a staple in Japan for more than 1,300 years and can be used in everything from soup to carrot cake.
This carrot cake recipe features cream cheese frosting with a twist. The addition of miso balances the sweetness of the frosting while adding a punch of umami flavor.
These quick pickled cucumbers are sprinkled with sesame seeds and shichimi togarashi for a crunchy, acidic bite.
This tofu recipe takes the plain soy product to a whole new level when you press and marinate it in miso.
Yakimiso, a Japanese condiment, can be enjoyed on its own or served with crackers or crudités.
Learn how to make miso soup with this veggie-packed recipe. Carrots, sweet potato, mushrooms and daikon bulk up this warm soup.
This chicken curry recipe uses red miso to add saltiness and depth to the dish.
These grilled miso rice balls are crispy, sprinkled with sesame seeds and best served hot.
This crunchy, airy shrimp-and-vegetable tempura is what my mother served to us children, as well as honored guests.