Sonoko Sakai
Why One Cookbook Author Starts Every Morning with a Bowl of Miso Soup—Plus, Other Ways to Use Miso
Article
This fermented bean paste has been a staple in Japan for more than 1,300 years and can be used in everything from soup to carrot cake.
Carrot Cake with Miso Cream Cheese Frosting
This carrot cake recipe features cream cheese frosting with a twist. The addition of miso balances the sweetness of the frosting while adding a punch of umami flavor.
Kyuri-no-Asazuke (Quick Sesame Cucumber Pickles)
These quick pickled cucumbers are sprinkled with sesame seeds and shichimi togarashi for a crunchy, acidic bite.
Tofu-no-Misozuke (Miso-Marinated Tofu)
This tofu recipe takes the plain soy product to a whole new level when you press and marinate it in miso.
Yakimiso (Toasted Miso)
Yakimiso, a Japanese condiment, can be enjoyed on its own or served with crackers or crudités.
Yasai-To-Tofu-no-Misoshiru (Hearty Miso Soup with Vegetables & Tofu)
Learn how to make miso soup with this veggie-packed recipe. Carrots, sweet potato, mushrooms and daikon bulk up this warm soup.
Chicken Miso Curry 
This chicken curry recipe uses red miso to add saltiness and depth to the dish.
Miso Yakionigiri (Grilled Miso Rice Balls)
These grilled miso rice balls are crispy, sprinkled with sesame seeds and best served hot.
Learn to Make Kakiage Tempura: The Delicious Way My Mother Got Her Children to Eat Vegetables
This crunchy, airy shrimp-and-vegetable tempura is what my mother served to us children, as well as honored guests.
Shrimp & Vegetable Kakiage Tempura
Kakiage, which means "gathered and deep-fried" in Japanese, is a tempura made with sliced vegetables and sometimes seafood. This light and crispy tempura combines shrimp, onions, carrots and herbs and looks similar to a fritter. I serve it with sea salt and lemon wedges or with soy sauce, with rice and pickles on the side and fruit for dessert.
