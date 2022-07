Sonja Overhiser

: Food Writer: Indianapolis, Indiana: Indiana University, 2000-2004: Recipe development, plant-based eating, healthy eating, whole-food diets, cookbook writing, food photography- Co-founder of A Couple Cooks, an award-winning recipe website- Author of Pretty Simple Cooking cookbookSonja Overhiser is a cookbook author and recipe developer with 10 years of experience as a professional recipe writer.She co-founded and runs the award-winning recipe website A Couple Cooks with her husband Alex. The site contains over 3,000 recipes and articles related to home cooking. She's the author of the acclaimed cookbook Pretty Simple Cooking and a contributor to The Washington Post/Food.Her expertise in healthy plant-forward cooking has landed her on the Today show and in the pages of Bon Appétit. With several entrepreneurial and activism-oriented projects under her belt, Sonja is on a mission to make the world a better place—one bite at a time.She co-founded the Food Wellness Equity Collective, an organization that champions equity in the food and wellness industry.