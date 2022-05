Simileoluwa Adebajo

Writer, Chef, Recipe DeveloperSan Francisco, CaliforniaBabcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, Nigeria, B.S. in Economics;University of San Francisco, M.S. in International and Development EconomicsNigerian, West African, Afro Latin, Fusion Cuisine- Served as the 2021 Entrepreneur Leader for the San Francisco Immigrant Rights Commission- Her Nigerian cuisine is inspired by her grandmother's recipesSimileoluwa Adebajo is the head chef and owner of Èkó Kitchen—a brand committed to sharing Nigerian culture with the world through food, art, music and tech. She has taught hundreds of Nigerian cooking classes and has contributed significantly to feeding the vulnerable in her community through the business. She also enjoys going out to eat and talking about food.Simi loves to promote her country's culture. She has an extensive knowledge of Nigerian communities and how food plays a role in those communities. She has been featured in many publications as a West African food icon since she started her business in 2018.EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us