Shefaly Ravula, PA-C

: Contributing Author: Austin, Texas: University of Texas at Austin; B.S. in Physician Assistant Studies, University of Texas Southwestern: Nutrition, wellness, digestive disease, metabolic health and dysfunction, prevention medicine- Board-certified physician assistant- Runs a food-as-medicine virtual cooking academyShefaly Ravula has been a board-certified physician assistant for about 20 years and is experienced in gastroenterology, metabolic health and culinary medicine. She practices in a virtual telehealth setting, helping patients solve nutrition ambiguity by using a culinary medicine toolkit. She has been published and interviewed in magazines, blogs and podcasts—some for culinary topics and some for medical topics related to these fields.She graduated from the University of Texas Physician Assistant Program in 1999. After several years of working in Seattle in internal medicine inpatient care of oncology patients at the University of Washington and Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, she and her husband moved to Austin. Around this time, she began taking a deep dive into nutrition courses, which started a lifelong journey into nutrition education.During a hiatus from medical practice, she began teaching cooking classes in Austin. She ultimately became a food writer, food-as-medicine instructor and kitchen coach for patients. She continued expanding her nutrition knowledge by attending nutrition conferences for medical providers, taking CME courses, and beginning the Institute of Functional Medicine certification process.She joined a urology group practicing functional and lifestyle medicine before opening her own practice, Precision Metabolic Health.Shefaly is an expert in food as medicine, nutritional sciences, gut health and total systems body health. She educates and counsels patients on lifestyle and preventive medicine using tools such as nutrition, food as medicine, laboratory evaluation, exercise and mind-body practices to help them on their journey toward total body health and a long, healthy life.When she is not seeing patients, you'll find Shefaly spending time with her family, cooking and entertaining, reading, playing tennis or listening to podcasts on nutrition and health.EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us